Ever see a commercial that starts with this line: “New and improved!”? It’s commonly used in advertising, but it always makes me wonder. If the new stuff is “new and improved”, is the prior version “old and terrible”? And if something is new, it can’t be improved, and vice versa, right? There must be a better way to introduce an improved product without disparaging the product that it is replacing.

CarWash College is soon to introduce some new classes as well as some “enhancements” over the existing content.

At CarWash College we’re splitting one of our mainstay classes, Equipment Repair, into two separate classes. One class will be Sonny’s Tunnel Equipment Repair, focusing strictly on the equipment inside of the tunnel. And one class will be Sonny’s Backroom Equipment Repair, focusing solely on support equipment. This will be a clean break and a more focused approach to learning.

We want to let people know that these new 3-day classes will:

be primarily spent working side by side with Sonny’s techs, help students learn proper technique from equipment repair experts feature more focused material eliminates the complexity for the student learning.

How do we communicate that our revised Maintenance Class includes the same great content as before but is condensed into a 3-day class so that managers can get back to their washes sooner? How do we do this without calling it “new and improved?”