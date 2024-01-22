 Sonny’s announces Instructor of the Year

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Sonny’s announces 2023 Instructor of the Year

TAMARAC, Fla. — Each year, the Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence is given in memory of Shawn Brown, a former Car Wash College instructor whose life was cut tragically short.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
sonnys instructor of the year awards

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s Car Wash College announced in a press release its 2023 Instructor of the Year award winner.

Related Articles

Ruben Guerrero is the 2023 Car Wash College Instructor of the Year.

Guerrero was presented the Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence by Paul Fazio, chairman, and Bob Fox, SVP of Sonny’s Enterprises LLC, at a luncheon.

“Ruben has great command in the classroom. Prior to this year, I had only seen him with small groups in labs. He’s really taken his instruction to another level,” said Fox.

Previous winners include Bryan Hage (2), Jorge Jaramillo, Vic Alonso, Richard Ovalles, Luis Hernandez, Nick Kerns and Mike Berlin.

Each year, the Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence is given in memory of Shawn Brown, a former Car Wash College instructor whose life was cut tragically short.

The Car Wash College “Rookie of the Year” award was presented to Tyler Davidson.

“Tyler was an immediate favorite of the students in the Repair classes. He’s not only very knowledgeable, but also very personable, and makes the students feel instantly at ease,” added Fox.

The Inspirational Leadership Award was a new addition to the award ceremony, presented by CEO Paul Fazio to SVP of CarWash College, Bob Fox.

Paul states, “My father always said that CarWash College was the best thing that ever happened to Sonny’s, and he couldn’t be more right. Bob, you have nurtured the spirits of our customers, students, and instructors and kept my father Sonny’s spirit alive. Thank you for your continued, dedicated leadership in CarWash College and to the Sonny’s family.”

For more information on Car Wash College courses or to view a schedule of classes, click HERE.

You May Also Like

Interior of the new El Car Wash Doral office
Matthews exclusively represents seller of Galaxies Portfolio in Texas
Gleam Car Wash Logo
Carwash News

Ammori Equity Partners acquires 19 Zax carwash locations

DETROIT — AEP enters the carwash space with the acquisition and plans to continue building the Zax brand.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Zax Auto Wash logo

DETROIT — Car Wash Advisory, LLC announced in a press release the successful sale of 19 Zax Auto Wash locations to Michigan Wash Co., which was formed by Ammori Equity Partners (AEP).

AEP is a four-wall sales and operations leader focusing on growth stage companies.

Zax Auto Wash is a historical carwash brand, located in Metro Detroit, Michigan, featured on the Top 100 Car Wash Companies in the U.S.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Express Wash Concepts to open 94th express wash location

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An additional location in Maumee on Dussel Drive is scheduled to open in early 2024.

By PCD Staff
Clean Express sign
Crew Carwash raises $15,000 for Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation

WAYZATA, Minn. — This is Crew’s largest grand-opening fundraiser amount raised and funds will benefit a foundation dedicated to supporting individuals battling breast cancer.

By PCD Staff
Crew Carwash raises $15,000 for Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation
Car Wash Advisory sells Village Car Wash

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The Village Car Wash is a family owned and operated full-service carwash conveniently located in The Villages.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands appoints Damien Harmon to board of directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Company adds new independent director; Harmon will also serve as a member of the Compensation Committee.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands announces appointment of Damien Harmon to Board of Directors

Other Posts

Amplify serves as exclusive financial advisor to Today’s Car Wash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The transaction included seven operating sites and an additional location under construction.

By PCD Staff
Amplify serves as exclusive financial advisor to Today’s Car Wash
Unlimited Auto Wash to pursue Environmental Sustainability Certification for all locations

JUPITER, Fla. — Seven facilities to be certified under the Edenark Group ISO 14001 environ-mental sustainability program.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings acquires Galaxies Express in Killeen, Texas

DALLAS — This strategic acquisition further expands Mammoth’s footprint into the Killeen community.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS features Razorback Landon Jackson in Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jackson’s episode gives fans a glimpse into his off the field persona, as he is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in Fayetteville.

By PCD Staff
We’re back with Landon Jackson, Defensive End for Arkansas Football, in a new episode of #CarWashConvos Season 2, presented by @zips3mincarwash