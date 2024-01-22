Sonny’s announces Instructor of the Year

TAMARAC, Fla. — Sonny’s Car Wash College announced in a press release its 2023 Instructor of the Year award winner.

Ruben Guerrero is the 2023 Car Wash College Instructor of the Year.

Guerrero was presented the Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence by Paul Fazio, chairman, and Bob Fox, SVP of Sonny’s Enterprises LLC, at a luncheon.

“Ruben has great command in the classroom. Prior to this year, I had only seen him with small groups in labs. He’s really taken his instruction to another level,” said Fox.

Previous winners include Bryan Hage (2), Jorge Jaramillo, Vic Alonso, Richard Ovalles, Luis Hernandez, Nick Kerns and Mike Berlin.

Each year, the Shawn R. Brown Award for Instructional Excellence is given in memory of Shawn Brown, a former Car Wash College instructor whose life was cut tragically short.

The Car Wash College “Rookie of the Year” award was presented to Tyler Davidson.

“Tyler was an immediate favorite of the students in the Repair classes. He’s not only very knowledgeable, but also very personable, and makes the students feel instantly at ease,” added Fox.

The Inspirational Leadership Award was a new addition to the award ceremony, presented by CEO Paul Fazio to SVP of CarWash College, Bob Fox.

Paul states, “My father always said that CarWash College was the best thing that ever happened to Sonny’s, and he couldn’t be more right. Bob, you have nurtured the spirits of our customers, students, and instructors and kept my father Sonny’s spirit alive. Thank you for your continued, dedicated leadership in CarWash College and to the Sonny’s family.”

For more information on Car Wash College courses or to view a schedule of classes, click HERE.