Complete the PC&D detailing survey for a chance to win

AKRON, Ohio — After the short survey, respondents can enter for a chance to win a gift card.

By PCD Staff

AKRON, Ohio — Professional Carwashing & Detailing is asking our readers who are involved in detailing and/or have a business involved with detailing to complete a short survey.

Your expertise is important to us as we evaluate the current market conditions of the detailing industry.

This survey will only take about two minutes of your time.

Click HERE to take the survey.

Respondents who complete the survey can enter for a chance to win one of two $25 gift cards or one of 10 $5 gift cards. 

Your responses will be anonymous and only reported in aggregate.

If you have any questions about the survey, please contact Market Research Analyst David Ramos at [email protected].

