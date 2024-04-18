California car detailer making waves on TikTok

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — According to a press release, a California car detailer is growing in popularity through a popular social media platform.

Jessica Tran joined TikTok to share informative, digestible, and fun car detailing content.

She has since become a TikTok sensation with over 1.7 million followers, stated the press release.

From detailing in driveways to opening her own shop, Studio 94, and hiring five employees, Tran attributes the ability to scale her business to TikTok.

Tran, like other TikTok small business owners, has become reliant on the social media platform.

According to the press release, 100% of her marketing on TikTok draws in 60% of her clientele.

You can find Tran’s TikTok here.