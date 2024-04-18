 Renowned racing icon launches Valentine Performance Detailing

BRAINTREE, Mass. — RJ Valentine is starting a new collection of car care products designed to elevate automotive excellence.

By Kyle Alexander
BRAINTREE, Mass. — RJ Valentine, a titan in the racing world and a visionary in business, announced in a press release the unleashing of Valentine Performance Detailing (VPD), a winning collection of elite car care products meticulously crafted to redefine automotive excellence.

Valentine’s legacy is studded with a string of triumphs that have earned him iconic status.

Valentine’s career as a championship driver spanned over 400 professional starts with numerous podium finishes, including winning the 24 Hours of Daytona, all while running umpteen businesses at the same time.

Drawing inspiration from his illustrious racing heritage and relentless pursuit of perfection, Valentine created the VPD line to transcend ordinary detailing and become a manifesto for the American dream. 

Valentine said, “VPD blends the heartbeat of the racetrack with the ethos of American pride. It caters to the discerning auto enthusiast and the seasoned racer alike.”

The VPD lineup comprises six cutting-edge products engineered to address each facet of car care with exacting precision: Quick Detailer and Waterless Wash; Heavy-Duty Degreaser; Wash and Wax Car Soap; Interior and Exterior Cleaner; and Rubber and Plastic Leather and Vinyl Reviver.

At the heart of the collection lies the Graphene and Ceramic Spray Shield, which provides long-lasting protection and enhances vehicle performance, stated the press release.

“Our formulations undergo rigorous testing under extreme conditions,” said Valentine. “In fact, track trials have revealed that cars treated with VPD Graphene and Ceramic Shield gain a competitive edge, even shaving milli-seconds off lap times.”

VPD doesn’t just offer products.

It delivers comprehensive solutions and tailored kits to meet every car care need.

The starting lineup includes seven curated kits for interiors, exteriors, tires and trim.

VPD equips enthusiasts with the high-performance tools necessary to keep cars in pristine condition, such as VPD branded microfiber warp edgeless towels, coral fleece towels and sponge applicators, tire brushes, waxing and tire sponge applicators, and double-faced mitts. 

Valentine’s reputation as a fearless competitor translates to everything he touches from motorsports to product development.

In fact, his next innovation, a selection of extra special auto detailing kits and instructional videos, is already lined up to roll out in Q2 of 2024.

The man behind the brand backs every one of his products with fierce dedication and pride.

VPD is not just about restoration.

It’s about exceeding existing benchmarks and raising the bar in car care.

In a market inundated with mediocrity, VPD emerges as the beacon of superiority, a testament to the unrivaled expertise of a true champion, continued the press release.

