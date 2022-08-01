 The price of higher costs
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

The price of higher costs

on

Leading women in carwashing

on

Building a great carwash culture

on

Cultivating culture at a carwash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 74: Splash Carwash Adds 26 New Locations Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 74: Splash Carwash Adds 26 New Locations

Carwash Connection: Alkaline, Acidic and Solvent Cleaners Video
play

Carwash Connection: Alkaline, Acidic and Solvent Cleaners

Current Digital Issue

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 122: Marketing Opportunities with Towels

The founder of Towels by Dr. Joe explains why towel marketing can be lucrative for carwash businesses.

Wash Talk ep. 121: Leadership Series — #1 Hiring Trait

Five industry experts tell us what they are looking for in potential team members.

Wash Talk ep. 120: Introducing Pink Bird Car Wash

Leadership from a new brand discusses his experience developing a carwash from the ground up.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Business

The price of higher costs

Americans and businesses continue to face expensive bills and shortages.
Advertisement
 

on

Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

Life in America is expensive these days and as economists debate whether or not the country is in a recession or headed for one, at the time of writing this in early July, consumers and businesses face elevated costs, longer wait times and shortages. This convergence of trends is causing Americans to shift buying habits in some cases or spend more for less. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to AAA, at the beginning of July, the national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $4.72. Although outrageously still too high, this is an improvement over just a few weeks prior, when gas prices peaked (we all hope) in June at $5.03/gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. 

In addition to slowly falling gas prices, there are other signs that prices and inflation might have peaked, signaling the worst is behind us for this period of elevated costs. For U.S. business owners, including carwash operators, a return to normalcy in the areas of costs, pricing, product and labor shortages, and other key areas of the business can’t come soon enough after two and a half challenging years, and counting.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see what these next few months bring as the government continues to take steps to slow inflation and minimize any setbacks of a recession. A return to normalcy could be months or years away at this point given all the shifting dynamics in the country and in the world. 

Operators will continue to adjust accordingly and as needed. I had the great opportunity to catch up with Justin Alford of Benny’s Car Wash a few months back for an episode of Unscripted. Alford and I spoke about some of the headwinds impacting the carwash market today. Like many operators, Benny’s recently needed to adjust to market conditions and make uncomfortable decisions.

Advertisement

“We went almost 10 years without a price increase years ago,” disclosed Alford, “and now we’ve had three in the last three years.”

Let’s all hope for better days ahead. 

What hasn’t been slowed by inflation and elevated costs is the rate of buying and selling carwash locations. Our Carwash.com poll question for the past few months asked, “Do you plan to either buy a wash or sell your carwash in 2022?” 

A large majority (71%) noted “yes,” 16% answered “no plans at the moment but open to a conversation” and 13% selected “no.” 

Visit Carwash.com today to cast your response and see updated results.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Operations and Management: 3 important insurance coverages for carwashes

Business: Leading women in carwashing

Business: Industry report help wanted

Operations and Management: Carwash real estate values in 2022

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing