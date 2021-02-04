What customers want

Your carwash customers have plenty of options when it comes to having their cars cleaned. Car owners can choose anything from fully automatic carwashes to attendant-operated carwashes and car detailing services. If you want people to choose your carwash and keep coming back for years to come, you have to understand exactly what they’re looking for and implement the most effective techniques to help them get what they want.

There’s no doubt that customer service reigns supreme when it comes to providing the best carwash service and is often the difference between success and struggling to beat the competition. If you want to see higher levels of customer satisfaction and improved profit margins over time, you must understand what your customers really want from you. Implement these practical tips to serve your customers better.

Customers want more value

Many carwash services have attempted low pricing structures and even offered great deals frequently to attract and retain customers. But, such a strategy is not sustainable and won’t give your customers what they really want — and it devalues your services. What customers ultimately want is value for their money. Always compete on “value” above all other factors.

While pricing matters, remember that when you offer great value, happy customers will be glad to pay more for your service for what it’s worth. But the question is: How do you increase value for your carwash and car detailing services? Here are techniques to increase value:

Offer discounts and special promotions. This is a great way to cultivate customer loyalty. You can provide loyalty cards that allow loyal customers to receive discounts. Make your offers for regulars as attractive as possible. Offer different seasonal promotions and volume discounts for companies with fleets, car dealers and car hire companies.

Offer a little bit of extra service and giveaways. Apart from just offering quality services, you should also extend your service by offering customers added value. For instance, you can give every premium carwash customer free goodies like microfiber towels or air fresheners. Offering extra options for a service is also an option. For instance, on top of car detailing services, you can sell some auto parts like replacement lift supports and offer installation service for various car models.

Implement a frequent buyer program. Your regular customers want you to reward them for your loyalty, and there's no better way than offering a frequent buyer program or membership program. That makes them feel like a valued part of your brand.

Offer a referral program to your existing customers. Give customers rewards for referring others. That will increase traffic and loyalty as well as ensure repeat business from your regulars. A referral program is an excellent value-addition technique that keeps your customers happier.

Customers want a great carwash experience

If you ask any of your carwash customers what matters most to them and what they love about your business, they’ll likely mention something to do with your customer-focused carwash experience. That could be anything from staff interactions, perks, amenities, curb appeal, facility atmosphere, and the quality of your carwash and car detailing services. Customers are looking for a great, customer-focused experience.