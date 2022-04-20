Pressure wash detergent

The year 1959 saw some historic world events, including one in the carwash industry. Stone Soap Co. Inc. introduced Pride® Powder Pressure Wash, a revolutionary concentrated, high-foaming wash designed for self-serve pressure washes. It could also be used as a self-serve presoak. Fast forward 30 years and third generation Kemade® B is born. This new, highly concentrated formula works in touchless and in-bay automatic tunnels, reduced friction conveyors and self-serve applications. It completely removes road film from painted surfaces, chrome and windshields. Both products are available in 50-pound cartons.