Pressure wash detergent

Low-pressure system

Accutrac® 360-i from Petit

Carwash Controller
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash connection: Intro to controllers

PC&D Unscripted ep. 65: Next phase of growth with WhiteWater Express

April 2022

Digital Edition

Wash of the Week: WOW Carwash

This award winning Las Vegas-based carwash chain is passionate about the community.

Wash of the Week: Great White Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a growing car and truck wash in Canada.

Wash of the Week: Blue Sky Car Wash

Ohio-based chain Blue Sky Car Wash is this week's featured Wash of the Week.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

Wash Talk ep. 108: Real estate trends with Miracle Real Estate Partners

The CEO of Miracle Real Estate Partners talks carwash selling or buying trends and advice.

Wash Talk ep. 107: Leading Women in Carwash — Anne Mauler

The VP of marketing for San Diego-based Soapy Joe's Car Wash joins us to discuss the chain's success.

Wash Talk ep. 106: Leading Women in Carwash — Lanese Barnett

Amplify Car Wash Advisors' VP of business development provides insights on how she has been successful as a leading woman in carwash.

Products

Stone Soap offers both tried-and-true and new-and-improved pressure washes for use in express and self-serve applications.
on

The year 1959 saw some historic world events, including one in the carwash industry. Stone Soap Co. Inc. introduced Pride® Powder Pressure Wash, a revolutionary concentrated, high-foaming wash designed for self-serve pressure washes. It could also be used as a self-serve presoak. Fast forward 30 years and third generation Kemade® B is born. This new, highly concentrated formula works in touchless and in-bay automatic tunnels, reduced friction conveyors and self-serve applications. It completely removes road film from painted surfaces, chrome and windshields. Both products are available in 50-pound cartons.

Learn more about these detergents and more carwash chemicals by visiting www.stonesoap.com.

