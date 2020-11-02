Connect with us
0
2020 Top 50 List

Conveyors and Tunnels

The 2020 Top 50 List of Conveyor Carwashes

Featuring the leading conveyor chains in professional carwashing.
Advertisement
 

on

Sponsored by Commercial Plus

Welcome to the 2020 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List. This is our publication’s annual account of the leading tunnel operators in the professional carwashing industry.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This segment of the market has undoubtedly changed in recent decades. Based on our research, it was 2001 when an operator at Benny’s Car Wash in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, looked at the conveyor model at the time and thought they could do this better and more efficiently while maintaining quality and consistency without increasing labor. Technology and other equipment, system and chemical advancements soon popularized the express exterior model, and it has changed the industry and the way all wash models serve customers forever.

But, customers and operators were not the only ones who took prompt notice of express washing and other significant changes, such as the emergence of subscription-based platforms, occurring in the market over recent decades.

Not only have more loyal and new customers visited professional carwashes more frequently since then, but significant private equity investor and entrepreneur interest has also flooded the market.

As highlighted by last month’s cover story, 11 out of the top 20 conveyor chains are now backed by private equity or larger investors.

Furthermore, four out of the top five conveyor chains on our list are now backed by such interests after Zips Car Wash announced its partnership with Atlantic Street Capital and Quick Quack Holdings LLC announced an expansion in capital partnership with TRI HoldCo Inc. earlier this year. The remaining chain in the Top 5, Autobell Car Wash, has been privately owned and operated by the Howard family since its inception in 1969.

Advertisement

There is plenty of number-crunching and reaction to this year’s list in the pages ahead.

But now, let’s get to know these chains and the others in our Top 50 list.

First, we start off with those familiar five.  

1. Mister Car Wash

Tucson, AZ

www.mistercarwash.com

338 locations 

The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and its commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Mister Car Wash’s people are what make it successful and allow it to achieve these high standards. The company continues to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture. The Mister Car Wash brand is about inspiring potential and giving both its employees and customers the motivation to be their best.

2. International Car Wash Group (ICWG)

Centennial, CO

www.icwg.com

220 locations 

The International Car Wash Group (ICWG) is the world’s largest local carwash, cleaning more than 46 million cars a year. It operates over 900 locations in 14 countries across the U.S., Europe and Australia, with 220 U.S. venues. The company was founded in Germany in 1965 under the IMO brand, the name still used at its non-U.S. locations. ICWG operates in the U.S. under the Car Wash USA Express, Goo-Goo Express, Supersonic Car Wash and Mister B’s brands. ICWG is committed to operational excellence and innovative customer service.

3. Zips Car Wash

Little Rock, AR

www.zipscarwash.com

201 locations

ZIPS Car Wash is among the fastest-growing express carwash models in the country with over 15 years of experience in offering good, clean fun to customers across 18 states at over 200 stores. ZIPS is revolutionizing the carwash industry by utilizing technology to offer a unique, custom experience for its loyal fans. The growing ZIPS family continues to invest in and develop its team with creative training methods, a higher standard of growth, community partnerships and laser-focused customer care. ZIPS’ strong community partnerships show its intense pursuit to change the way consumers view and interact with the carwash industry.

4. Quick Quack Car Wash

Roseville, CA

www.dontdrivedirty.com 

117 locations

Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big, yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for unlimited carwash memberships, amazing team members and customers who “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™

5. Autobell Car Wash

Charlotte, NC

www.autobell.com

87 locations

Surpassing 50 years of service, Autobell® Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 in Charlotte by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family. Now operating in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland with consistent expansion, Autobell continues its commitment to team member training and development, customer service, environmental protection and conservation, community relations and charitable support. 

RankOrganization NameCityStateWebsiteNo. of
locations
6Tidal Wave Auto SpaThomastonGAwww.tidalwaveautospa.com63
7Tommy’s Express Car WashHollandMIwww.tommys-express.com55
8Mammoth HoldingsAtlantaGAwww.mammothholdings.com52
9Golden Nozzle CarWashWorcesterMAwww.goldennozzlecarwash.com47
10Wash Depot Holdings Inc.Fort LauderdaleFLwww.cleancarfeeling.com46
11True Blue Car WashTempeAZwww.truebluecw.com43
12Club CarwashColumbiaMOwww.clubcarwash.com37
13Crew Carwash
Raceway Express Car Wash		Indianapolis
Phoenix		IN
AZ		www.crewcarwash.com
www.racewaycarwash.com		36
36
14BlueWave Express
GO Car Wash		San Rafael
Gilbert		CA
AZ		www.bluewaveexpress.com
www.gocarwash.com		34
34
15Super Star Car Wash
Terrible Herbst		Phoenix
Las Vegas		AZ
NV		www.superstarcarwashaz.com
www.terribleherbst.com		32
32
16Express Wash ConceptsEtnaOHwww.expresswashconcepts.com31
17Cobblestone Auto Spa
Delta Sonic
Sam’s Xpress Car Wash		Phoenix

Buffalo
Matthews		AZ

NY
NC		www.cobblestone.com

www.deltasoniccarwash.com
www.samsxpresscarwash.com		30

30
30
18Mike’s CarwashLovelandOHwww.mikescarwash.com28
19Brown Bear Car Wash
The Wash Tub
Waterway Carwash		Seattle
San Antonio
St. Louis		WA
TX MO		www.brownbear.com
www.washtub.com
www.waterway.com		27
27
27
20Splash Car WashGreenwichCTwww.splashcarwashes.com26
21Rich’s Car Wash
Surf Thru Express Car Wash		Mobile
Bakersfield		AL
CA		www.richscarwash.com
www.surfthruexpress.com		25
25
22Clean Streak Ventures
Fuller’s Carwash		Orlando
Hinsdale		FL
IL		www.clean-streak.com
www.fullerscarwash.com		24
24
23Russell Speeder’s Car WashNorwalkCTwww.russellspeeders.com23
24WhiteWater Express Car WashHoustonTXwww.whitewatercw.com22
25Frank’s Car WashColumbiaSCwww.frankscarwash.com20
26Champion Xpress Car Wash
Fast5xpress
Hoffman Car Wash
Kaady Car Wash
ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers
Wash N Roll		Lubbock

Irvine
Albany
Portland
Natick

Nashville		TX

CA
NY
OR
MA

TN		www.champxpress.com

www.fast5xpress.com
www.hoffmancarwash.com
www.kaady.com
www.scrubadub.com

www.mywashnroll.com		18

18
18
18
18

18
27Francis & Sons Car Wash
Washman Car Washes
Zax Auto Wash		Phoenix

Portland
Wixon		AZ

OR
MI		www.francisandsonscarwash.com

www.washmanusa.com
www.zaxautowash.com		17

17
17
28Fast Eddie’s Car Wash & Oil Change
ModWash		Swartz Creek
Chattanooga		MI

TN		www.fasteddiescarcare.com

www.modwash.com		16

16
29Car SpaDallasTXwww.carspa.net15
30Quick N Clean
Time to Shine Car Wash		Scottsdale
Knoxville		AZ
TN		www.quicknclean.net
www.timetoshinecarwash.com		14
14
31Royal Car Wash
Shammy Shine		Rochester
Milford		NY
NJ		www.theroyalwash.com
www.shammyshine.com		13
13

Editor’s note: The information provided in the 2020 Top 50 list was compiled based on last year’s list, submissions, internal research conducted with our team and our industry partners, and by investigating carwashes’ websites. Carwashes included in this year’s list may or may not have been confirmed by their owners in 2020. Further, this year’s list includes 2020 year-end location projections, and actuals may differ, as this information is subject to change. If you believe your conveyor carwash chain should be included in Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s annual Top 50 list, be on the lookout for the 2021 Top 50 submission request, or email Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] for more information.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Conveyors and Tunnels: Profile: Valencia Car Wash

Conveyors and Tunnels: Featured Profile: Hoffman Car Wash

Conveyors and Tunnels: Profile: H2Go Express Car Wash

Conveyors and Tunnels: Profile: WhiteWater Express Car Wash

Advertisement

on

The 2020 Top 50 List of Conveyor Carwashes

on

Profile: Village Car Wash

on

Profile: Clean Ride Auto Spa

on

Profile: Images Auto Spa
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: PC&D Unscripted 12: Private equity changing the carwash landscape

Carwash News: Carwash haunted tunnel causes massive traffic jam

Conveyors and Tunnels: The 2020 Top 50 List of Conveyor Carwashes

Carwash News: Market Focus: Clean Machine Car Wash opens new location

Video: PC&D Newsmakers Ep. 12: WhiteWater Express’ Expansion and Management Addition

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect