The 2020 Top 50 List of Conveyor Carwashes

Welcome to the 2020 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List. This is our publication’s annual account of the leading tunnel operators in the professional carwashing industry.

Furthermore, four out of the top five conveyor chains on our list are now backed by such interests after Zips Car Wash announced its partnership with Atlantic Street Capital and Quick Quack Holdings LLC announced an expansion in capital partnership with TRI HoldCo Inc. earlier this year. The remaining chain in the Top 5, Autobell Car Wash, has been privately owned and operated by the Howard family since its inception in 1969.

As highlighted by last month’s cover story, 11 out of the top 20 conveyor chains are now backed by private equity or larger investors.

Not only have more loyal and new customers visited professional carwashes more frequently since then, but significant private equity investor and entrepreneur interest has also flooded the market.

But, customers and operators were not the only ones who took prompt notice of express washing and other significant changes, such as the emergence of subscription-based platforms, occurring in the market over recent decades.

This segment of the market has undoubtedly changed in recent decades. Based on our research, it was 2001 when an operator at Benny’s Car Wash in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, looked at the conveyor model at the time and thought they could do this better and more efficiently while maintaining quality and consistency without increasing labor. Technology and other equipment, system and chemical advancements soon popularized the express exterior model, and it has changed the industry and the way all wash models serve customers forever.

There is plenty of number-crunching and reaction to this year’s list in the pages ahead.

But now, let’s get to know these chains and the others in our Top 50 list.

First, we start off with those familiar five.

1. Mister Car Wash

Tucson, AZ

338 locations

The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and its commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. Mister Car Wash’s people are what make it successful and allow it to achieve these high standards. The company continues to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture. The Mister Car Wash brand is about inspiring potential and giving both its employees and customers the motivation to be their best.

2. International Car Wash Group (ICWG)

Centennial, CO

220 locations

The International Car Wash Group (ICWG) is the world’s largest local carwash, cleaning more than 46 million cars a year. It operates over 900 locations in 14 countries across the U.S., Europe and Australia, with 220 U.S. venues. The company was founded in Germany in 1965 under the IMO brand, the name still used at its non-U.S. locations. ICWG operates in the U.S. under the Car Wash USA Express, Goo-Goo Express, Supersonic Car Wash and Mister B’s brands. ICWG is committed to operational excellence and innovative customer service.

3. Zips Car Wash

Little Rock, AR

201 locations

ZIPS Car Wash is among the fastest-growing express carwash models in the country with over 15 years of experience in offering good, clean fun to customers across 18 states at over 200 stores. ZIPS is revolutionizing the carwash industry by utilizing technology to offer a unique, custom experience for its loyal fans. The growing ZIPS family continues to invest in and develop its team with creative training methods, a higher standard of growth, community partnerships and laser-focused customer care. ZIPS’ strong community partnerships show its intense pursuit to change the way consumers view and interact with the carwash industry.

4. Quick Quack Car Wash

Roseville, CA

117 locations

Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big, yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for unlimited carwash memberships, amazing team members and customers who “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™

5. Autobell Car Wash

Charlotte, NC

87 locations

Surpassing 50 years of service, Autobell® Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 in Charlotte by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family. Now operating in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland with consistent expansion, Autobell continues its commitment to team member training and development, customer service, environmental protection and conservation, community relations and charitable support.

Rank Organization Name City State Website No. of

locations 6 Tidal Wave Auto Spa Thomaston GA www.tidalwaveautospa.com 63 7 Tommy’s Express Car Wash Holland MI www.tommys-express.com 55 8 Mammoth Holdings Atlanta GA www.mammothholdings.com 52 9 Golden Nozzle CarWash Worcester MA www.goldennozzlecarwash.com 47 10 Wash Depot Holdings Inc. Fort Lauderdale FL www.cleancarfeeling.com 46 11 True Blue Car Wash Tempe AZ www.truebluecw.com 43 12 Club Carwash Columbia MO www.clubcarwash.com 37 13 Crew Carwash

Raceway Express Car Wash Indianapolis

Phoenix IN

AZ www.crewcarwash.com

www.racewaycarwash.com 36

36 14 BlueWave Express

GO Car Wash San Rafael

Gilbert CA

AZ www.bluewaveexpress.com

www.gocarwash.com 34

34 15 Super Star Car Wash

Terrible Herbst Phoenix

Las Vegas AZ

NV www.superstarcarwashaz.com

www.terribleherbst.com 32

32 16 Express Wash Concepts Etna OH www.expresswashconcepts.com 31 17 Cobblestone Auto Spa

Delta Sonic

Sam’s Xpress Car Wash Phoenix



Buffalo

Matthews AZ



NY

NC www.cobblestone.com



www.deltasoniccarwash.com

www.samsxpresscarwash.com 30



30

30 18 Mike’s Carwash Loveland OH www.mikescarwash.com 28 19 Brown Bear Car Wash

The Wash Tub

Waterway Carwash Seattle

San Antonio

St. Louis WA

TX MO www.brownbear.com

www.washtub.com

www.waterway.com 27

27

27 20 Splash Car Wash Greenwich CT www.splashcarwashes.com 26 21 Rich’s Car Wash

Surf Thru Express Car Wash Mobile

Bakersfield AL

CA www.richscarwash.com

www.surfthruexpress.com 25

25 22 Clean Streak Ventures

Fuller’s Carwash Orlando

Hinsdale FL

IL www.clean-streak.com

www.fullerscarwash.com 24

24 23 Russell Speeder’s Car Wash Norwalk CT www.russellspeeders.com 23 24 WhiteWater Express Car Wash Houston TX www.whitewatercw.com 22 25 Frank’s Car Wash Columbia SC www.frankscarwash.com 20 26 Champion Xpress Car Wash

Fast5xpress

Hoffman Car Wash

Kaady Car Wash

ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers

Wash N Roll Lubbock



Irvine

Albany

Portland

Natick



Nashville TX



CA

NY

OR

MA



TN www.champxpress.com



www.fast5xpress.com

www.hoffmancarwash.com

www.kaady.com

www.scrubadub.com



www.mywashnroll.com 18



18

18

18

18



18 27 Francis & Sons Car Wash

Washman Car Washes

Zax Auto Wash Phoenix



Portland

Wixon AZ



OR

MI www.francisandsonscarwash.com



www.washmanusa.com

www.zaxautowash.com 17



17

17 28 Fast Eddie’s Car Wash & Oil Change

ModWash Swartz Creek

Chattanooga MI



TN www.fasteddiescarcare.com



www.modwash.com 16



16 29 Car Spa Dallas TX www.carspa.net 15 30 Quick N Clean

Time to Shine Car Wash Scottsdale

Knoxville AZ

TN www.quicknclean.net

www.timetoshinecarwash.com 14

14 31 Royal Car Wash

Shammy Shine Rochester

Milford NY

NJ www.theroyalwash.com

www.shammyshine.com 13

13

Editor’s note: The information provided in the 2020 Top 50 list was compiled based on last year’s list, submissions, internal research conducted with our team and our industry partners, and by investigating carwashes’ websites. Carwashes included in this year’s list may or may not have been confirmed by their owners in 2020. Further, this year’s list includes 2020 year-end location projections, and actuals may differ, as this information is subject to change. If you believe your conveyor carwash chain should be included in Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s annual Top 50 list, be on the lookout for the 2021 Top 50 submission request, or email Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] for more information.