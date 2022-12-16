PC&D Unscripted Ep. 81: Shifting industry dynamics and the Top 50 List - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

On this Unscripted video interview, we welcome Eric Wulf, CEO of International Carwash Association, to discuss the release of PC&D’s Top 50 list and more updates from ICA.

“Boy, aren’t we fortunate to be in the carwash industry? Honestly, since before COVID and straight through it until today. … If you think about the health of the industry, I might suggest there’s at least two ways to look at it, largely dependent upon your timeline and objective,” Wulf explains. To learn what those ways are, be sure to watch the video.

