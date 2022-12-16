 PC&D Unscripted Ep. 81: Shifting industry dynamics and the Top 50 List - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 81: Shifting industry dynamics and the Top 50 List

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

on

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6

on

Happy Halloween from United Auto Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 81: Shifting industry dynamics and the Top 50 List Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 81: Shifting industry dynamics and the Top 50 List

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

Current Digital Issue

December 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 141: Exec. Series — Mammoth Holdings

Dave Hoffman speaks about the company's growth over the past year.

Wash Talk Ep. 140: Comparing Soft-Touch and Touchless Carwashing

Many customers prefer friction, but some say you can’t touch this.

Wash Talk ep. 139: Exec. Series — Coinless

Coinless cofounder Shan Larsen discusses the challenges of moving vehicles efficiently and how technology has improved that process.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 81: Shifting industry dynamics and the Top 50 List

 

on

Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

Eric Wulf, CEO of International Carwash Association, discusses the health of the industry and more.
Advertisement

On this Unscripted video interview, we welcome Eric Wulf, CEO of International Carwash Association, to discuss the release of PC&D’s Top 50 list and more updates from ICA.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Boy, aren’t we fortunate to be in the carwash industry? Honestly, since before COVID and straight through it until today. … If you think about the health of the industry, I might suggest there’s at least two ways to look at it, largely dependent upon your timeline and objective,” Wulf explains. To learn what those ways are, be sure to watch the video.

Stay up-to-date on industry news and trends by subscribing to our YouTube Channel.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

PC&D Unscripted: PC&D Unscripted ep. 80: Carwash Building in 2022

Video: Road to AAPEX: Episode 4

Video: Road to AAPEX: Episode 3

Video: The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-Year Old Cadillac Even Start?

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing