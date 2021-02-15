Connect with us
0
Leanna Norwood

Operations and Management

30 and under rising stars: Leanna Norwood

Norwood works as the director of in-house and customer marketing services at ICS.
Advertisement
 

on

The industry’s future is only as bright as its youngest stars.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Carwash.com network of media channels would like to recognize young talent in carwashing and detailing in this special series.

Do you have a star player on your team who is under 30 years old?

We will post a new star to Carwash.com as we receive them, so please send in your submissions today.

You can email Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected].

Now, for today’s rising young star player.

According to her nominator, Jason Sears, director of business development for Innovative Control Systems (ICS), Leanna Norwood is making an impact at a young age. 

“Leanna has been with the company for approximately eight months, and in that short time she has proven herself to be a promising young talent — one that should be recognized,” boasted Sears.

Thank you, Jason, for the submission, and thank you, Leanna, for making our industry better.

Below are Norwood’s profile and top accomplishments from her nominator.

Name: Leanna Norwood

Age: 29

Title: Director of In-House & Customer Marketing Services

Workplace: Innovative Control Systems (ICS)

Top achievements/recognitions: Norwood is responsible for the day-to-day management of ICS’s marketing team, which helps ICS’s 4,500+ customers across North America manage and grow their businesses every day.

Advertisement

Norwood developed and launched a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services that include: competitive strategies in the digital advertising arena; social media management and marketing campaigns; web design, development and SEO; automated e-mail marketing and contact list-building strategies; text message marketing; and digital campaign integration with POS management software.

Norwood’s team achieved an average boost in carwash sales of 215% through marketing campaigns, increased organic social media following by 250%, reached an average of 85,000 unique local drivers over a 60-day period, and created a cohesive brand identity and design across all marketing channels (website, ad campaigns, social media content, print materials, etc.)

Impact: Norwood’s excellent communications skills and her professional demeanor are complemented by a solid work ethic and an eagerness to learn the intricacies of the vehicle care industry. Since joining the ICS team in June of 2020, Norwood’s efforts have expanded ICS’s current portfolio of marketing services to include a digital marketing program that provides ICS customers with the widest range of marketing tools in the vehicle care industry. Her background in the music industry brings a fresh approach to promoting ICS’s products and services, and her infectious energy provides a special spark to everyone that works with her. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Operations and Management: The effect of the pandemic on carwashing

Operations and Management: Q&A on the importance of a distributor

Operations and Management: How subscription plans benefitted carwashes during the pandemic

Operations and Management: Is your carwash COVID covered?

Advertisement

on

30 and under rising stars: Leanna Norwood

on

A balancing act with wages

on

The current private equity landscape

on

Inside the December 2020 issue of PC&D
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Equipment: How to choose the right pump for your carwash

Video: PC&D Newsmakers 18: ZIPS Car Wash Reaches 200 Locations

Carwash News: Police rescue mom and 4-year-old son from carwash

Operations and Management: 30 and under rising stars: Leanna Norwood

Carwash News: Market Focus: Moo Moo’s 18th grand opening benefits the Westerville Area Resource Ministry

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
PC&D Newsmakers 18: ZIPS Car Wash Reaches 200 Locations

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

scratches, swirls, swirl marks scratches, swirls, swirl marks

Detailing

The truth about the origins of scratches and swirls
Radiant Express Car Wash Radiant Express Car Wash

Conveyors and Tunnels

Profile: Radiant Express Car Wash
carwash, detailing, soap, car carwash, detailing, soap, car

Guest Post

Carwashing vs. detailing
financing financing

Equipment

Equipment financing options
Connect