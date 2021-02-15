30 and under rising stars: Leanna Norwood

The industry’s future is only as bright as its youngest stars.
The Carwash.com network of media channels would like to recognize young talent in carwashing and detailing in this special series.
Do you have a star player on your team who is under 30 years old?
We will post a new star to Carwash.com as we receive them, so please send in your submissions today.
You can email Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected].
Now, for today’s rising young star player.
According to her nominator, Jason Sears, director of business development for Innovative Control Systems (ICS), Leanna Norwood is making an impact at a young age.
“Leanna has been with the company for approximately eight months, and in that short time she has proven herself to be a promising young talent — one that should be recognized,” boasted Sears.
Thank you, Jason, for the submission, and thank you, Leanna, for making our industry better.
Below are Norwood’s profile and top accomplishments from her nominator.
Name: Leanna Norwood
Age: 29
Title: Director of In-House & Customer Marketing Services
Workplace: Innovative Control Systems (ICS)
Top achievements/recognitions: Norwood is responsible for the day-to-day management of ICS’s marketing team, which helps ICS’s 4,500+ customers across North America manage and grow their businesses every day.
Norwood developed and launched a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services that include: competitive strategies in the digital advertising arena; social media management and marketing campaigns; web design, development and SEO; automated e-mail marketing and contact list-building strategies; text message marketing; and digital campaign integration with POS management software.
Norwood’s team achieved an average boost in carwash sales of 215% through marketing campaigns, increased organic social media following by 250%, reached an average of 85,000 unique local drivers over a 60-day period, and created a cohesive brand identity and design across all marketing channels (website, ad campaigns, social media content, print materials, etc.)
Impact: Norwood’s excellent communications skills and her professional demeanor are complemented by a solid work ethic and an eagerness to learn the intricacies of the vehicle care industry. Since joining the ICS team in June of 2020, Norwood’s efforts have expanded ICS’s current portfolio of marketing services to include a digital marketing program that provides ICS customers with the widest range of marketing tools in the vehicle care industry. Her background in the music industry brings a fresh approach to promoting ICS’s products and services, and her infectious energy provides a special spark to everyone that works with her.