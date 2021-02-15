30 and under rising stars: Leanna Norwood

The industry’s future is only as bright as its youngest stars.

Click Here to Read More

The Carwash.com network of media channels would like to recognize young talent in carwashing and detailing in this special series.

Do you have a star player on your team who is under 30 years old?

We will post a new star to Carwash.com as we receive them, so please send in your submissions today.

You can email Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected].

Now, for today’s rising young star player.

According to her nominator, Jason Sears, director of business development for Innovative Control Systems (ICS), Leanna Norwood is making an impact at a young age.

“Leanna has been with the company for approximately eight months, and in that short time she has proven herself to be a promising young talent — one that should be recognized,” boasted Sears.

Thank you, Jason, for the submission, and thank you, Leanna, for making our industry better.

Below are Norwood’s profile and top accomplishments from her nominator.

Name: Leanna Norwood

Age: 29

Title: Director of In-House & Customer Marketing Services

Workplace: Innovative Control Systems (ICS)

Top achievements/recognitions: Norwood is responsible for the day-to-day management of ICS’s marketing team, which helps ICS’s 4,500+ customers across North America manage and grow their businesses every day.