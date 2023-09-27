ICS Announces New Sales Team Members

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Innovative Control Systems (ICS) announced changes to its sales team in a recent corporate enewsletter.

The company announced the re﻿turn of Lenny Cavalier as ICS’s Midwest U.S. territory representative.

Cavalier has previously worked with ICS as the western territory representative for many years.

The announcement stated the company is thrilled to welcome him back to the team.

ICS also introduced Mike Enriquez as the new sales representative for Western U.S. and Western Canada.

Enriquez brings over 15 years of carwash experience to the team.

The company also extended a warm welcome to James LaBar, who joins ICS as the Northeast U.S. and Eastern Canada representative.

Having previously worked in ICS’s support department since 2016, LaBar possesses a deep understanding of the company’s products and the industry.

The company also gave a shout-out to Southeast Regional Sales Representative Rob Wingard, who since 2010, has covered states from Florida to Arkansas offering carwash systems and pay stations.