 Cultivating culture at a carwash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Cultivating culture at a carwash

on

3 important insurance coverages for carwashes

on

Carwash real estate values in 2022

on

Stop carrot and stick thinking
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Graphene coatings Video
play

Carwash Connection: Graphene coatings

PC&D Unscripted ep. 70: Splash Car Wash Grows in New York Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 70: Splash Car Wash Grows in New York

Current Digital Issue

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 119: Big draw vacuums

Insights on the benefits of modern carwash vacuum technology and design.

Wash Talk ep. 118: Hiring, culture and leadership

A leadership expert shares what he has found success in when recruiting, training and communicating with employees.

Wash Talk ep. 117: Conveyor belts

Belt experts discuss what the future of conveyors will look like in carwashing.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
community-minded, teamwork, team, community, business owners

Operations and Management

Cultivating culture at a carwash

The stories of those making the biggest impact.

Advertisement
 

on

Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

While quality wash results influence experience and loyalty, the long-term success of a carwash — as a local business — is very much still community-driven. Your employees are likely students or graduates of the local high school or college. Their relatives and friends visit the wash, or at least know about it. A successful carwash, especially a long-standing brand, is woven into the community.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Despite increased automation in the industry and push for volume in recent decades, carwashing is still a people business in many U.S. communities. As the faces of the carwash business, your employees wear many hats.

Since 1991, Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine has recognized the best of the best as our Most Valuable Carwasher (MVC) of the year. Our first MVC receipt in 1991 was Norris Brown from Phoenix, Arizona-based Weiss Guys Car Wash.

Last year, we were honored to tell the story and impact of 2021’s MVC Izzy Aguayo, a site manager for Breeze Thru Car Wash.

Advertisement

In the next issue of this publication, we will feature the 2022 MVC. As always, we received many great nominations and picking just one outstanding individual proved difficult again this year. Thank you all for your MVC nominations.

When deciding on the year’s MVC, we consider such factors as accomplishments, overall impact in his or her role and how he or she makes the team better.

If you are lucky enough to have one MVC on staff, you should focus on rewarding and retaining that employee. For locations that have several MVC quality employees on staff, this is often called having a great culture, which is the focus of this month’s cover story.

Advertisement

“As business leaders, most of us have come to terms with the fact that our company’s culture profoundly impacts our business goals, successes and failures,” writes authors David Begin and Matt Brunk. “But, how exactly do we define the culture within an organization?”

Begin and Brunk detail how important culture in the workplace is in this month’s cover story as well as offer five elements to help build a great culture at your wash.

Employees can excel and reach MVC caliber performance when put in the right positions and provided with the best opportunities to execute based on their strengths. While hiring right is a good start, building a great culture is a longer term strategy.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Operations and Management: Make bugs fly away

Business: Organizing a carwash fundraiser

Business: Improving cash flow

Business: Hope for growth in 2022

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing