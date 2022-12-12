Inflating employee turnover - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

The U.S. faced significant inflation, high energy costs, supply shortages and more labor challenges in 2022. Although our country’s unemployment rate, as of September, is 3.5% — a vast recovery from the early pandemic days of April 2020 when unemployment soared to 14.7% — elevated costs are wiping out wage gains for many Americans.

In January 2022, survey findings on salary increase projections were released by WTW, a global advisory, broking and solutions company. According to WTW’s survey of over 1,000 U.S. companies, businesses projected an overall average wage increase of 3.4% in 2022, compared to an average of 3% that was budgeted just months prior.

Why are businesses boosting raises? Inflation is an obvious reason. The U.S.’s inflation rate in January 2022 was just under 7.5%. In June, it peaked at 9% and in September it was 8.2%. Even with a larger paycheck, average noted wage gains are diminished with inflation.

Another reason why employers are shelling out more compensation leads to a challenge many retailers, including carwashes and detailers, faced since last year. Many employees are simply not interested in returning to a traditional work environment and, for those who do return, they’re not staying very long in many situations. These labor challenges are defining this era known as the Great Resignation.