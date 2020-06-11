Labor pains

In 1938, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the federal government signed into law the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), which set a standardized minimum wage — the requirement that non-exempt or hourly workers receive no less than a set amount of money per hour — and mandated that employers now pay workers overtime for certain occupations, the way business owners operated changed forever.

The first minimum wage was 25¢ an hour. Today, after adjusting for inflation, that is comparable to about $4.45.

Prior to signing the bill, according to www.dol.gov, President Roosevelt prepared American workers and owners by stating the following during one of his famous “fireside chats”: “Do not let any calamity-howling executive with an income of $1,000 a day … tell you … that a wage of $11 a week is going to have a disastrous effect on all American industry.”

Overnight, the value of workers and the flexibility of employers came to a head. Owners, who were already operating on thin margins at the time, were faced with only a few options to stay profitable and, in some cases, stay in business. Unfortunately, not much has changed — except the rate at which minimum wage has increased over the years.

Minimum wage is still a topic that is considered a hot-button issue for U.S. workers and business owners. Today, the federal minimum wage is set at $7.25 — at the same level since 2009 — but individual states and cities, such as New York City, raised the minimum wage for small businesses (10 employees or less) starting in 2020 to as high as $15 an hour. And, in light of the coronavirus crisis, this couldn’t have come at a worse time for owners, including those in the professional carwashing and detailing industry.