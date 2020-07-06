Participate in PC&D’s research

Our publication is currently conducting important research of the market in several different areas. Over the previous few months, you may have received a request to complete a questionnaire about your business and experiences in the professional carwashing market. As we wrap this survey up in the next few months, we would like to thank all of the participants who completed the entire survey. Efforts like these as well as everyday best practices you conduct at your business help elevate our entire industry.

This research is in preparation of our Professional Carwashing Industry Report. We expect to launch our new report in early 2021, and it will be available through Carwash.com.

The editors of this publication have also commenced research on the 2020 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List. Over the next month, we will be reaching out to conveyor operators to confirm and update information for the list. If you currently operate 10 or more conveyor locations, please email me at [email protected] and include your carwash chain’s name, headquarters, website and the number of conveyor locations you have or anticipate having by Dec. 31, 2020. We appreciate your time and participation.

This year has certainly been interesting on many fronts. After a rather typical start to winter, by season’s end and into spring, operators were — and many still are — mightily challenged to maintain profitability and staff, all while trying to slow the spread of a pandemic.

Amid staggering job losses and many crippled parts of the economy, the stock market took some wild swings in both directions but remained resilient and steady nonetheless. Even as jobs come back, what will the long-term effects of the pandemic be on our country — and on carwashing and detailing in particular?