Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List

Conveyors and Tunnels

Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List

A snapshot of the country’s leading tunnel brands and operators.
Each year, the editors of this publication compile and publish a list of the leading conveyorized carwash operators, ranked by their number of locations. In the pages ahead, you will find the 2021 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List as well as reactions and predictions from some industry leaders. 

As mergers, acquisitions, consolidation and expansion continue to trend upward in the carwash market, this list has become more and more difficult to maintain on a yearly basis since M&A transactions in this sector continue to occur on a weekly basis.

However, we strive to make every attempt to validate the list’s information, such as receiving confirmation from the large majority of companies featured on the list. These company representatives provide year-end projections — months ahead of the new year — which may or may not match actuals due to unforeseen circumstances. 

While this year’s list continues to feature many of the familiar names and brands the carwash industry has known for decades, surging up the list are operators that have only been in the market for five years or less.

The top-heavy trend that we’ve been seeing for the past few years continued this year. For the first time, all five companies featured in the list’s top five have triple-digit  year-end projected locations. 

Our publication has tracked and reported on the consistent flow of expansion and acquisition news in this market. According to industry experts, this activity is only getting started with no known threats of a slowdown.

We start the list with a new addition to the top five. Mister Car Wash remains at the top of the list. Next is Driven Brands Car Wash North America, formerly International Car Wash Group, which was recently acquired by Driven Brands. Third again on this year’s list, now based in Dallas, is Zips Car Wash. In the list’s fourth position, we find another top five regular, California-based Quick Quack Car Wash. And, new to the top five this year, in the fifth spot, is Tommy’s Express Car Wash with a year-end projection of 100 locations. 

We hope you enjoy tracking our publication’s annual list as much as we like researching and compiling it. Welcome again to the official 2021 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List. 

1. Mister Car Wash

Tucson, AZ

www.mistercarwash.com

350 locations 

With over 25 years in the carwash business, the Mister Car Wash team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. The formula is simple; make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry and shiny car every time. Mister Car Wash’s people are what make it successful and they believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. The Mister Car Wash brand is about inspiring potential and giving both its employees and customers the motivation to be their best.

Driven Brands

2. Driven Brands Car Wash North America

Charlotte, NC

www.drivenbrandscarwash.com

300 locations 

Driven Brands Car Wash is the world’s largest local carwash. Driven Brands entered the carwash industry in 2020 with the acquisition of International Car Wash Group. Driven Brands Car Wash operates more than 900 locations in 14 countries across the U.S., Europe and Australia, with more than 300 locations in the U.S. Driven Brands Car Wash is a member of Driven Brands, parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses, including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C® and CARSTAR®.

3. Zips Car Wash

Dallas, Texas

www.zipscarwash.com

235 locations

In 2021, ZIPS has invested in its core values to be Committed, Passionate, Consistent and Happy across all aspects of its growing business. With substantial growth this year from 205 to 235 stores, ZIPS Car Wash is among the fastest growing express carwash models in the country. ZIPS has over 17 years of carwashing experience and in offering good, clean fun to customers across 22 states. ZIPS is revolutionizing the carwash industry through an intense pursuit of industry leading technology and an enhanced, custom carwash experience with the introduction of ceramics, upgraded equipment and free towels, and cleaner service at all locations. Creative hiring and training methods, community partnerships and laser-focused customer care are the driving forces behind its growing business model. In the year ahead, ZIPS will continue to prioritize meaningful ways for its loyal fans to engage with and make a difference in their local community.

4. Quick Quack Car Wash

Roseville, CA

www.DontDriveDirty.com 

160 locations

Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for unlimited carwash memberships, amazing team members and customers who “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™

5. Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Holland, MI

www.tommys-express.com

100 locations

Tommy’s Express is a fast-growing national carwash franchise backed by over 50 years of carwash operations experience. Each site is built around the Totally Tommy site model, and features patented stainless-steel round arches and industry-leading software developed by Tommy Car Wash Systems. Franchise locations are closely supported with exclusive training, marketing, and technical assistance and enjoy access to proprietary, franchise-exclusive developments in wash products and technology. The Entrepreneur Franchise 500© and the Franchise Times Top 400© listings both featured Tommy’s Express in 2021. 

6Tidal Wave Auto SpaThomastonGAwww.tidalwaveautospa.com96
7GO Car WashDenver COwww.gocarwash.com90
8Autobell Car WashCharlotteNCwww.autobell.com85
9Cobblestone Auto Spa & CWONBaltimoreMDcar-won.com I cobblestone.com 83
10Mammoth HoldingsAtlantaGAwww.mammothholdings.com70
11WhiteWater Express Car WashHoustonTXwww.whitewatercw.com67
12True Blue Car WashTempeAZwww.truebluecw.com64
13Club CarwashColumbiaMOwww.clubcarwash.com61
 Express Wash ConceptsEtnaOHwww.expresswashconcepts.com61
14Golden Nozzle Car WashWorcesterMAwww.goldennozzlecarwash.com49
15Magnolia Wash HoldingsCharlotteNCwww.magnoliawashholdings.com47
16Wash Depot Holdings Inc.Fort LauderdaleFLwww.cleancarfeeling.com46
17Splash Car WashGreenwichCTwww.splashcarwashes.com41
18BlueWave ExpressSan RafaelCAwww.bluewaveexpress.com40
 Crew CarwashIndianapolisINwww.crewcarwash.com40
 ModWashChattanoogaTNwww.modwash.com40
 Super Star Car WashPhoenixAZwww.superstarcarwashaz.com40
19Raceway Express Car WashPhoenixAZwww.racewaycarwash.com36
 Sam’s Xpress Car WashMatthewsNCwww.samsxpresscarwash.com36
20Delta SonicBuffaloNYwww.deltasoniccarwash.com32
 Terrible HerbstLas VegasNVwww.terribles.com 32
 Wash N RollNashville TNwww.mywashnroll.com32
21Mike’s CarwashLovelandOHwww.mikescarwash.com31
22Surf Thru Express Car WashBakersfieldCAwww.surfthruexpress.com30
 WetGo PROPittsburghPAwww.getgocafe.com/wetgo30
23Brown Bear Car WashSeattleWAwww.brownbear.com28
 The Wash TubSan AntonioTXwww.washtub.com28
 Waterway CarwashSt. LouisMOwww.waterway.com28
24Fuller’s CarwashHinsdaleILwww.fullerscarwash.com26
 Rich’s Car WashMobileALwww.richscarwash.com26
25Russell Speeder’s Car WashNorwalkCTwww.russellspeeders.com24
26Clean Streak VenturesOrlandoFLwww.clean-streak.com23
 Soapy Joe’s Car WashSanteeCAwww.soapyjoescarwash.com23
27Rapid Express Car WashHoustonTXwww.rapidexpresscarwash.com 21
28ScrubaDub Auto Wash CentersNatickMAwww.scrubadub.com20
 Zax Auto WashWixomMIwww.zaxautowash.com20
29Fast5xpressNewport BeachCAwww.fast5xpress.com19
 Hoffman Car WashAlbanyNYwww.hoffmancarwash.com19
30Kaady Car WashPortlandORwww.kaady.com18
31El Car WashMiami FLwww.elcarwash.com17
 Washman Car WashesPortlandORwww.washmanusa.com17
32Champion Xpress Car WashLubbockTXwww.champxpress.com16
 Fast Eddie’s Car Wash & Oil ChangeSwartz CreekMIwww.fasteddiescarcare.com16
33Car SpaDallasTXwww.carspa.net15
 Francis & Sons Car WashPhoenixAZwww.francisandsonscarwash.com15

