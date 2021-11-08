 Why and how to capture consumer data - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Why and how to capture consumer data

on

Boosting business with belt conveyers

on

What's the plan for entering the carwash industry?

on

The battle for data
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates

Carwash Connection: Drying optimization Video
play

Carwash Connection: Drying optimization

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 93: Previewing the Car Wash Show™ 2021

Senior Editor Meagan Kusek chats with Kim Vinciguerra, CEO of ICA, who gives us a sneak peek of what to expect at the return of the show.

Wash Talk, Ep. 92: Misconceptions about Water Recycling Systems

John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies, discusses water recycling misconceptions, benefits and updates.

Wash Talk, Ep. 91: Finding Extra Revenue

Mike Chonka, national business development with DCI Solutions, explains how carwash owners can find extra, hidden revenue.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Business

Why and how to capture consumer data

Tips and best practices to implement without hampering production.
Advertisement
 

on

One of the best and easiest ways to encourage the continued growth of your carwash is to ensure you are collecting good consumer contact information for ongoing marketing purposes. However, it is also one of the things that quickly goes by the wayside for the sake of operational speed. Carwash operators often tell me, “We don’t capture contact information, because we’re worried about what that will do to our throughput.” I get it. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

You are not going to take the time to collect contact information from a customer when you have a line of cars waiting. But, by failing to collect that information, you are limiting your ability to reach out to these customers and bring them back to your wash.

Fortunately, there are ways to capture carwash consumer data without holding up production. This article will explain how. 

The magic of consumer data

First, let’s take a closer look at what this data can do for your business. 

As mentioned, it can secure return visits. The basic purpose of collecting customers’ information is to simply get them to come back. If you can get customers to sign up for email or text notices, you can send them discounts and coupons. You can also educate them on the benefits of unlimited plan membership and share the latest promotions for those plans. This is a great, inexpensive way to lock in customer loyalty and, hopefully, boost your unlimited plan membership.

Advertisement

Collecting consumer data can also help to retain plan members. Your efforts should not end when a customer converts to a member. In fact, it is important to stay top-of-mind with your members, especially during the first 30 days. 

Our research shows that if you can get a member to wash four times in those first 30 days of membership, that person is 61% more likely to still be an unlimited customer at the end of six months. Therefore, we recommend that our clients send a marketing message to new members four or five times during their first 30 days to remind them about their plans and encourage their usage.

Advertisement

Later in the relationship, you can also use this information to get in touch with members who may not be using their plans or to let members know of new features you have implemented at the wash. 

Underscoring how important consumer data is to member retention, in a study of 30,000 carwash unlimited plan members, we found that those who had given the wash an email address stayed on the plan 2.81 months longer than those who did not provide an email address. Considering that lifetime value should be one of your ultimate goals, this is significant.

Finally, with contact information, you can contact customers proactively before their credit cards expire or if they decline for any reason. This prevents involuntary churn.

Advertisement

Another important benefit of collecting customer data is having the ability to share important updates. Customers appreciate it when you keep them in the know. If your wash is going to be closed, if you have limited holiday hours or any other news to share, email and text messaging are great ways to spread the word.

Carwash operators who were forced to shut down early in the pandemic found it particularly critical to inform their members of how they were going to handle the billing of those plans during the closure.

Good customer data also helps you understand the type of person your business attracts, so that you can tailor your marketing to target the people who are most likely to try your wash. Think of something as simple as an address. If you had every customer’s address and plotted them on a map, you could see at a glance exactly where people come from. 

Advertisement

Are you attracting commuters on the way to or from a major employer, or is the subdivision a mile down the road your main source? You can easily see how this can help you more efficiently use your marketing spend. 

The need for speed

The problem still remains: How can you collect that information without creating a logjam in your queue?

One solution lies in QR codes, which emerged from relative obscurity thanks to the pandemic. One of the common uses for QR codes is now at restaurants. Customers can scan QR codes to view a full menu and place their orders rather than using a menu that is reused over and over.

Advertisement

Similarly, carwash technology is helping operators use QR codes to collect carwash customer data quickly and easily. The customer simply scans a QR code with his or her phone at the point-of-sale, which automatically creates a text message back to the provider. The provider then sends a text message to the customer’s phone containing the URL to a landing page with a form to sign up for the offer. A typical offer might be a $5-off coupon that can be scanned at the pay station on the next visit. 

When it comes to signing up members, consider allowing customers to purchase their plans on your website or mobile app. 

Collecting information via technology not only keeps your lines moving, but it also creates contactless information collection, which is preferable to the pen and paper methods of the past that are troublesome during a pandemic.

Advertisement

At the heart of it, collecting customer contact information is about turning a one-off transaction into a relationship. The simple act of collecting and using that information is the key to ongoing growth and long-term success.  

Jason Baumgartner is the president of Suds™, a full-service consumer behavior and marketing firm working exclusively in the carwash industry. He co-founded Suds in 2016 to help businesses turn data into dollars. Rather than relying on hunches or guesswork, the Suds team digs deep into your data to understand every facet of your business to identify opportunities to optimize your revenue.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Starting a Carwash: Setting up for carwash success

Operations and Management: Appreciating carwash employees

Starting a Carwash: Q&A: 15 years of CarWash College

Operations and Management: The 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing