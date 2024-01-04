Ammori Equity Partners acquires 19 Zax carwash locations

DETROIT — Car Wash Advisory, LLC announced in a press release the successful sale of 19 Zax Auto Wash locations to Michigan Wash Co., which was formed by Ammori Equity Partners (AEP).

AEP is a four-wall sales and operations leader focusing on growth stage companies.

Zax Auto Wash is a historical carwash brand, located in Metro Detroit, Michigan, featured on the Top 100 Car Wash Companies in the U.S.

AEP sees this acquisition as an opportunity to leverage their core competencies that have led to over 30 years of success in customer service businesses, the release stated.

“With the acquisition of Zax Auto Wash, we are embracing the future of the carwashing business while focusing on customer service and delivering quality washes at affordable prices. Our operational background and team-focused culture will propel us into a new era of innovation, growth and opportunities to develop a world-class brand,” said Saber Ammori, founder and managing partner of Ammori Equity Partners.

Brian Blaskay, CEO and founder of Zax says, “The AEP acquisition is an exciting new chapter for Zax. I believe that this strategic move will allow the local brand to benefit from a new perspective and larger corporate operating structure, something that we believe will allow each location to continue to thrive in the ever-changing carwash landscape for years to come.”

“The AEP team is well positioned to continue building the Zax brand through innovation and operational excellence,” says John-Michael Tamburro, managing director at Car Wash Advisory.

The CWA team represented the seller, Zax Auto Wash, for this transaction.