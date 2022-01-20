Wildcat Capital Management invests in Rapid Express Car Wash

AUSTIN, Texas — Rapid Express Car Wash announced a significant investment from Wildcat Capital Management to continue its expansion across Austin, San Antonio and surrounding markets, according to a press release.

Rapid Express currently operates 17 carwash sites in Central and South Texas and is developing an additional 25 sites in its regions.

With the investment, Rapid Express joins Club Car Wash and Express Wash Concepts (EWC) as Wildcat-backed carwash companies.

“Wildcat represents a unique partner for Rapid in the next stage of growth, having already partnered with and helped scale two of the top companies in the industry,” said Ahmed Jafferally, CEO of Rapid Express. “We are confident this partnership will lead to significantly faster growth while maintaining the high standard of quality we provide to our customers.”

“We are very pleased for Rapid Express to join the Wildcat family,” said Drew Tarlow, managing director at Wildcat Capital Management. “We have been fortunate to partner with Rollie Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash, and John Roush, CEO of EWC. They have delivered incredible financial results but equally importantly have created happy customers, developed substantial internal operating infrastructure, and built lasting brands. We believe big things lie ahead for Club and EWC, and Rapid Express’s high-quality units and development-first philosophy make for a perfect fit.”