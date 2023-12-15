 Imperial Capital's GO Car Wash announces growth investment

Imperial Capital’s GO Car Wash announces growth investment

TORONTO — The growth capital will be used to continue to expand GO's footprint, scaling its operations in existing and new markets.

By PCD Staff
Imperial Capital announced in a press release that its express carwash platform GO Car Wash logos

TORONTO — Imperial Capital announced in a press release that its express carwash platform GO Car Wash has received a significant growth investment from a privately held investment firm specializing in partnering with exceptional brands and sector leaders at the forefront of innovation and evolution.

The growth capital will be used to continue to expand GO’s footprint, scaling its operations in existing and new markets.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Through our partnership with Imperial, we have pursued our strategy to build density in target markets. We are proud to be one of the fastest growing single-branded, fully integrated ca wash platforms,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO. “We will continue to do what GO does best — deliver exceptional service and value for our customers, while enriching the lives of our teammates and communities for decades to come.”

Chris Harris, partner at Imperial, added, “We are thrilled to have finalized this growth investment, as we celebrate the outstanding accomplishments GO and the management team have achieved in the sector. This partnership reflects our continued commitment in identifying and backing industry-leading management teams and building high-quality businesses.”

“We are excited to continue the journey throughout the next chapter, aligned with GO’s long-term vision of building the world’s most admired carwash company,” said Josh Kochen, principal at Imperial.

GO currently operates 142 express carwash locations nationwide, all under the GO Car Wash banner.

Through the platform’s disciplined market leadership and density building strategy, GO continues to increase the value proposition for its members while driving significant network uplift by offering convenient, consistent and exceptional carwash experiences. 

