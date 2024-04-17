 University of Memphis softball star featured in Car Wash Convos™

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neely Taylor chats about her softball journey, bedtime routines, and more in this week's ZIPS Car Wash Convo™.

Kyle Alexander
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash released its final Season 2 Memphis episode of Car Wash Convos™ featuring Neely Taylor, University of Memphis outfielder for the Tigers Softball team, the company announced in a press release.

Taylor hits a home run as she shares who got her softball career started, what time she needs to get to bed (no exceptions) and more in this entertaining episode filmed during a car wash at ZIPS in Memphis.

“I had a great time participating in Car Wash Convos and feel honored to be a part of such a unique series that highlights student-athletes across the country,” said Taylor.

In the 2023 season, Taylor appeared in 45 games, making 39 starts and was named to the 2023 AAC All-Rookie Team and the 2022-2023 AAC All-Academic Team.

“Neely’s interview is very authentic. You’ll notice she even refuses to discuss a certain topic, and that’s what we’ve enjoyed most about producing and sharing out our episodes in Season 2 of Car Wash Convos,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer at ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re proud to finish strong with our Memphis episodes by highlighting Neely in a very natural way that gives fans a glimpse into her off-the-field personality,” she added.

The ZIPS Season 2 roster was secured through a collaboration between Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities’ athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Season 2 includes 22 episodes, all airing on ZIPS’ YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Tiger fans get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app.

Visit the App Store or Google Play from your mobile device and search ‘ZIPS Car Wash’ to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals.

Plus, win big with a free wash just for joining.

