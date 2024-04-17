University of Memphis softball star featured in Car Wash Convos™

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash released its final Season 2 Memphis episode of Car Wash Convos™ featuring Neely Taylor, University of Memphis outfielder for the Tigers Softball team, the company announced in a press release.

Taylor hits a home run as she shares who got her softball career started, what time she needs to get to bed (no exceptions) and more in this entertaining episode filmed during a car wash at ZIPS in Memphis.

“I had a great time participating in Car Wash Convos and feel honored to be a part of such a unique series that highlights student-athletes across the country,” said Taylor.

In the 2023 season, Taylor appeared in 45 games, making 39 starts and was named to the 2023 AAC All-Rookie Team and the 2022-2023 AAC All-Academic Team.

“Neely’s interview is very authentic. You’ll notice she even refuses to discuss a certain topic, and that’s what we’ve enjoyed most about producing and sharing out our episodes in Season 2 of Car Wash Convos,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer at ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re proud to finish strong with our Memphis episodes by highlighting Neely in a very natural way that gives fans a glimpse into her off-the-field personality,” she added.

The ZIPS Season 2 roster was secured through a collaboration between Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities’ athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Season 2 includes 22 episodes, all airing on ZIPS’ YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

