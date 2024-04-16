Whistle Express Car Wash acquires Rainforest Car Wash locations

CLEVELAND — Whistle Express announced in a press release it is more than doubling its portfolio in the Cleveland-Akron market with the acquisition and rebranding of five Rainforest Car Wash locations.

The five new locations, strategically situated across the Cleveland-Akron area and surrounding neighborhoods, will not only enhance accessibility, but also elevate the standards of service and value.

The carwashes each offer a seamless experience, advanced cleaning technology, competitive pricing and a clean car guarantee, stated the press release.

The new Whistle Express carwashes will be located at:

2888 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland Heights, Ohio

5133 Pearl Rd., Cleveland, Ohio

1505 Traveler’s Pt., Avon, Ohio

3365 Center Rd., Brunswick, Ohio

2696 Medina Rd., Medina, Ohio

The company will convert the carwashes to Whistle Express later this year, investing in upgraded wash technology and new signage, and it will host grand opening events to celebrate.

Once the washes are officially open, customers can easily enjoy Whistle’s services by downloading the Whistle Express app, continued the press release.

The carwash industry is undergoing rapid consolidation as investors see opportunities to take what has historically been a fragmented business comprised of thousands of independent operators and offer customers a more consistent, elevated experience.

Whistle Express has grown to become the 10th-largest carwash operator in America with plans to more than double its size in the next couple of years.

“We’re excited to partner with the established and beloved Rainforest brand to bring Whistle Express to the vibrant city of Cleveland and its surrounding neighborhoods,” said Whistle Express CEO Jose Costa. “As we forge ahead in the car care industry, we’re setting new standards and redefining what it means to deliver an exceptional wash experience, but our goal is simple. [It’s] to deliver unparalleled service and an unforgettable experience to every customer who trusts us with their car care needs.”

In addition to competitive membership pricing, Cleveland-area drivers can expect easy-to-use technology and menu boards, along with free self-vacuum stations, floor mat-cleaning machines, towels and sprays.

The press release also stated all Whistle Express locations use state-of-the-art technology that reclaims 85% of the water used in a wash and uses 91% less water when compared with a home wash.

Customers can also add affordable and effective treatments like Rain-X® rain repellent for windshields or Armor All® protectants and sealants to extend the life of their car’s exterior and protect against bugs, pollen and other elements.