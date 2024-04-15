Soapy Joe’s to celebrate ninth Soapy Joe’s Day

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash announced in a press release that April 18, 2024, will be the ninth annual Soapy Joe’s Day.

Soapy Joe’s Car Wash will celebrate by offering the public free Magic Joe carwashes, a $20 value, and aims to set a new Guinness World Record for most high fives by a mascot in one minute.

The festivities also include Soapy Joe’s merchandise giveaways to the first 75 customers at each of its locations and a one-day limited-edition air freshener drop.

“We’ve been proudly serving San Diego as a family-owned business for over a decade,” said Soapy Joe’s Founder and CEO Lorens Attisha. “Soapy Joe’s Day is one of the many ways we give back to the community that has supported us all these years. Rest assured, our team works tirelessly to pull out all the stops to make this annual moment special for all, from first-time guests to long-term members, and this year is no exception.”

City of San Diego councilman Kent Lee will present a proclamation marking April 18 Soapy Joe’s Day at 10 a.m. at the Convoy location.

Directly following at 11 a.m., the company’s mascot, Soapy, and 25 volunteers will aim to set the official Guinness World Record for most high fives by a mascot in one minute to commemorate National High Five Day.

“Pushing the envelope and having fun is in our DNA,” said Soapy Joe’s VP of Marketing Anne Mauler. “We are the Guinness World Record holder for the world’s largest air freshener, which was installed in our headquarters in 2019, and we’re excited to go after another record in a new category. If you’re near our Convoy location on April 18, we invite you to come cheer us on.”

Free Magic Joe carwashes will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 9 p.m.

The public is encouraged to register in advance here to receive a barcode which can be redeemed at any of the 23 Soapy Joe’s locations.

Visit the store locator here to find a location near you.