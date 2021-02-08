A balancing act with wages

When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1st, many were bidding a long-awaited farewell to 2020. However, many business owners, especially in 20 states, braced for a new year of wage increases.

From New York to Alaska, wages increased overnight — ranging from an 8¢ increase in Minnesota to a $1.50 increase in New Mexico. Four states — Arkansas, California, Illinois and New Jersey — increased their states’ minimum wages by $1 with the ball drop.

These states and others are looking at a goal of raising the minimum wage to as high as $15, which is the current level of some areas in the U.S., including New York City.

In California, which currently has the highest statewide baseline for minimum wage in the U.S., employers with 26 or more workers saw an increase from $13 to $14 an hour as the calendar turned.

Greg Paul, president and co-owner of Valencia Car Wash and Canyon Car Wash as well as general manager of Fashion Square Car Wash, understands firsthand how businesses are impacted by minimum wage increases. Paul, whose carwashes are based in the Los Angeles metro area, operates flex-serve models with full-serve detailing and express service.

He recently joined our Senior Editor and host, Meagan Kusek, on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast to discuss minimum wage hikes in his area, which went into effect July 1, 2020. The minimum wage in his locale increased to $15 an hour.