Several of my LinkedIn connections and friends are business owners. I notice a commonality among successful owners, and that is they are all community-minded. But, why is that so important?

According to studies, including from Cone, the majority of consumers — over 80% of respondents — consider social responsibility/community involvement when deciding whether or not to patronize a business. And, that makes sense.

We always highlight the fact that a person’s car is likely his or her second most valuable investment, and the top slot is often occupied by a house or other form of residence. Furthermore, an investment in real estate in general will help build or secure wealth for the homeowner as opposed to a household’s vehicle, which generally depreciates in value over time.

So, back to our community-minded business owners, these individuals know that being stalwarts in the neighborhood sends a message to residents that their businesses are invested in the area’s future. Especially in areas that are building up or revitalizing, this message can be extremely powerful to current and prospective residents and other business owners.

Even as carwash chains, particularly in the conveyor segment of our industry, continue to build national presences, their successes or failures will continue to be in the individual local markets in which they operate. Carwashing has been and will likely always be a community-based business.