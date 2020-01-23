The cost of a bad hire

In this month’s cover story, we tackle the topic of managing multiple carwash locations . And, similar to many other topics, a main differentiator of whether or not you will be able to successfully manage multiple locations is employees.

In fact, as supported in the article, good managers can be invaluable to a carwash business. A quality site manager, who has a vested interest in the carwash’s successes, can pay you and your customers back every single day, even on rainy days when the manager’s advocacy for your unlimited plans is paying off.

Often serving as the face of your business, good managers have many roles to fill. One role is likely to hire and retain frontline employees. Hiring can be especially challenging for many managers, but it is critically important in an industry where turnover is common. If managers are carelessly just filling spots when hiring, the costs to your business can be immense.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the price of a bad hire is at least 30% of the employee’s first-year earnings. Especially when factoring in turnover and hiring the wrong people over and over again, a five-figure loss in bad hires is not a cost any carwash business should need to incur.

It’s the owner’s responsibility to select the right managers, and when you find them, you should focus on keeping them.

Also included in this issue are articles on preparing your wash for the winter and incorporating loyalty programs as well as more content that will help you make sound business decisions.