Inside the December 2020 issue of PC&D

When selling your business and sharing its information, how much is too much? How can you ensure you don’t share TMI — too much information — during the sale of your business? Knowing when and with whom to share vital business information is as important as deciding which information is best to share. After all, if employees and customers prematurely find out about the potential sale of your carwash(es), the outcomes of this early disclosure could be undesirable.

As a result, author Harry Caruso states in this month’s article on the topic, “The largest potential downside to a carwash owner that can result from a sales process is people becoming generally aware it’s for sale at all.”

Whether you are currently considering a sale or not, knowing the ins and outs of information sharing is critically important to a successful sale and transition, so be prepared ahead of time. Read Caruso’s article to find out how to best position your information sharing strategy during a sales process.

Also included in this issue, we have part two of RL “Bud” Abraham’s article, “Express plus.” In last month’s article, which can be found on Carwash.com, Abraham covered some recent trends that have helped the carwash industry evolve as labor and operating costs have increased in recent decades. In this issue, he covers which costs, volumes and necessities you can expect when utilizing the “express plus” model.

Furthermore, have you ever asked: Is bad water holding me back? We have the answer to this question and many other water-related inquiries in this issue as well. This month’s Tech Focus article features the importance of proper water quality and the scientific research you need to know in order to guarantee that poor water quality is not flushing your profits down the drain.