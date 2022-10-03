Mentioning the mentors

Were you lucky enough to have a mentor or role model in life and/or in your career? It might be one person or it may be several people. We’ve certainly learned about several mentors over the past few months in our new content series featuring women in the professional carwashing industry.

Click Here to Read More

More than a guide or trainer, a mentor can be best described as a support leader. And, this support is everlasting, even if you no longer work with your mentor or role model.

Several people believed in, encouraged and gave me opportunities throughout life, not just in my career. I’ve seen the power of a mentor because I am a product of several. My mentors pushed me in uncomfortable positions, helped develop important skills and yes, let me make mistakes to gain the experience needed for later.

Being a mentor is natural for most people who are. These leaders have an innate ability to lead.

As a business owner, it is your responsibility to encourage a mentoring environment — a winning culture. The power and contagious nature of people impacting other people is not something a machine or AI can currently duplicate.