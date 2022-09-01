 Prevost product showcase


Prevost product showcase

 

on

Sponsored by Prevost

Watch Video Distraction Free

The compressed air and fluid distribution company shows off some brand offerings.

Adam Schmitz, the national sales manager with Prevost, joined us in the PC&D studio to give us a look into Prevost’s product offerings.

Throughout this video, Schmitz showcasing piping and fitting systems, made of durable and high-quality aluminum, a hose reel, which integrates with a safety coupler, as well as a filtration, regulator and lubricator tool that is designed to extend the lifetime of these tools.

Watch the video above to learn about all these product’s user-friendly design and safety features.

For more information, visit PrevostUSA.com.

