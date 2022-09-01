Prevost product showcase

Adam Schmitz, the national sales manager with Prevost, joined us in the PC&D studio to give us a look into Prevost’s product offerings.

Throughout this video, Schmitz showcasing piping and fitting systems, made of durable and high-quality aluminum, a hose reel, which integrates with a safety coupler, as well as a filtration, regulator and lubricator tool that is designed to extend the lifetime of these tools.

Watch the video above to learn about all these product’s user-friendly design and safety features.

For more information, visit PrevostUSA.com.