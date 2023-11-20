Arcadian Services acquires CBS Distributing

FLORENCE, Ala. — Arcadian Services LLC announced in a press release the acquisition of the assets of CBC Distributing of Clarksville, Tennessee.

CBC’s car and truck wash chemical and automotive detailing product offerings complement Arcadian’s existing products to provide customers with a wide range of car and truck wash chemicals, vehicle and boat detailing chemicals and accessories.

CBC’s facility becomes part of the Arcadian distribution network, allowing for increased product inventories and order fulfillment time as well as geographical reach, the release stated.

The CBC team is now part of the Arcadian team and brings over 75 years combined industry experience to Arcadian.

“Arcadian is fortunate and proud to bring Daniel Pitts and the CBC team into the Arcadian family. The marriage of our companies allows both the Arcadian and CBC customers to benefit from each other’s technologies and provide a wider range of chemical solutions and detailing supplies. We are excited to be able to offer the CBC products to the Arcadian customer base.” said Kipp Kofsky, president and CEO of Arcadian Services. “Our combination will accelerate the ability to bring new innovations to our current and future customers.

“Our CBC Family is excited to join the Arcadian Family,” Pitts of CBC and general manager for Arcadian, stated. “Arcadian brings new and innovative technologies as well as larger manufacturing capabilities to ensure the long-term growth of our business.”

Phillip Cravath of CBC, stated, “Daniel and I wanted to make sure when we decided to sell the business that we found a partner that will keep and practice the core values of CBC and be able to expand the CBC product offering across the United States.”

“Daniel, Phillip and their team share our core family business values and their expertise in the industry makes this a great combination,” Ruby Kofsky, vice president of Arcadian stated.