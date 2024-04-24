Welcome The Car Wash Show™ at the Kickoff Kickback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Western Carwash Association (WCA) is helping attendees ready for The Car Wash Show™ with its Kickoff Kickback Welcome Reception.

It’s hosted by Grub and Booze at the Nashville Underground on Sunday, May 12.

WCA members can join each other for a taste of Nashville nightlife featuring live music, food and drinks.

The event is for WCA members only and requires a separate registration.

The WCA Kickoff Kickback will go from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You can register for this event and all of The Car Wash Show™ events here.