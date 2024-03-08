SCWA announces recording breaking attendance for 2024 EXPO

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2024 edition of the Southwest Car Wash Association Convention & EXPO recently concluded, bringing together approximately 2,700 carwash owners and operators from 45 different states plus Mexico, Canada, Finland and Germany at the Fort Worth Convention Center, the association announced in a press release.

“I am always amazed to see the excitement and enthusiasm of all the attendees and exhibitors,” said SCWA President Frank Nuchereno. “As the first big carwash event of the year, the SCWA Convention & EXPO is a wonderful opportunity bringing the greater carwash community together to start the year with great anticipation.”

The convention was highlighted by two nationally recognized speakers.

First, Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash kicked off the popular CEO Forum on Feb. 28, giving his insights on the carwash industry now and heading into the next several years.

Then on Feb. 29, attendees enjoyed the inspirational message from convention keynote speaker Emmitt Smith.

Smith offered motivational stories on his career along with insights encouraging attendees to fill their lives with passion and pride.

The 2024 SCWA event included a record EXPO area with more than 435 booths and over 100,000 square feet of eye-popping exhibits; the popular EXPO Quick Talks Stage; plus premier education sessions including the Car Wash Academy, the association reported.

Bill Martin, founder and CEO of Metro Express Car Wash, was honored during the Feb. 29 General Session with the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mark your calendars now for EXPERIENCE SCWA 2025, which will take place Feb. 26-28, 2025, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.