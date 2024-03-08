 SCWA announces recording breaking attendance for 2024 EXPO

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

SCWA announces recording breaking attendance for 2024 EXPO

FORT WORTH, Texas — The convention was highlighted by two nationally recognized speakers: Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash, and football legend Emmitt Smith.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2024 edition of the Southwest Car Wash Association Convention & EXPO recently concluded, bringing together approximately 2,700 carwash owners and operators from 45 different states plus Mexico, Canada, Finland and Germany at the Fort Worth Convention Center, the association announced in a press release.

Related Articles

“I am always amazed to see the excitement and enthusiasm of all the attendees and exhibitors,” said SCWA President Frank Nuchereno. “As the first big carwash event of the year, the SCWA Convention & EXPO is a wonderful opportunity bringing the greater carwash community together to start the year with great anticipation.”

The convention was highlighted by two nationally recognized speakers. 

First, Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash kicked off the popular CEO Forum on Feb. 28, giving his insights on the carwash industry now and heading into the next several years. 

Then on Feb. 29, attendees enjoyed the inspirational message from convention keynote speaker Emmitt Smith. 

Smith offered motivational stories on his career along with insights encouraging attendees to fill their lives with passion and pride.

The 2024 SCWA event included a record EXPO area with more than 435 booths and over 100,000 square feet of eye-popping exhibits; the popular EXPO Quick Talks Stage; plus premier education sessions including the Car Wash Academy, the association reported.

Bill Martin, founder and CEO of Metro Express Car Wash, was honored during the Feb. 29 General Session with the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mark your calendars now for EXPERIENCE SCWA 2025, which will take place Feb. 26-28, 2025, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

You May Also Like

Bill Martin Honored with SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award
AMP launches mobile app, customer experience platform for ZIPS
Carwash News

Heath Pomerantz joins Wow Carwash as COO

LAS VEGAS — Pomerantz is a carwash industry veteran, working in nearly every aspect of the business for almost three decades.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:

LAS VEGAS — Wow Carwash has announced in a press release that Heath Pomerantz has joined the firm as chief operating officer.

In this role, Pomerantz will leverage his industry expertise to help develop and execute strategic operational initiatives aimed at increasing efficiency, bolstering offerings and supercharging customer loyalty, the release stated.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in White Bear Lake

DALLAS — The opening marks the 25th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

By Jennifer Clements
25th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.
Metro Express Car Wash marks grand opening in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The opening of the new Idaho location included a donation to The Boys and Girls Club of Ada County.

By Rich DiPaolo
Metro Express Car Wash Garden City, Idaho
Driven Brands reports fourth quarter, fiscal year 2023 results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — System-wide sales were $6.3 billion, up 12% versus the prior year driven by 7% same-store sales growth and 4% net store growth, the company reported.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS promotes Katie Murphree to CFO

PLANO, Texas — She will use her more than 30 years of extensive training as a CPA and financial leadership experience to oversee the ZIPS finance team.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS promotes Katie Murphree to CFO

Other Posts

RJ Davis featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — University of North Carolina Tar Heel point guard sheds light on his off the court life.

By Jennifer Clements
RJ Davis featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos
Unlimited Auto Wash has become Environmentally Certified Sustainable at all 7 locations

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The program, which allows companies to progressively improve at a pace that works for their needs, helps the organization define how it interacts internally, externally and with the environment.

By Rich DiPaolo
Another Opportunity to Grow and Connect – The 9th Women in Carwash™ Conference

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Attendees from nearly 40 companies gathered for tours, discussions and workshops that enriched their minds, hearts and spirits.

By Gretchen Matthews
The 9th Women in Carwash™ Conference
Gallop Brush Co. unveils new website

IMLAY CITY, Mich. — Site visitors can anticipate streamlined navigation and intuitive product discovery for seamless ordering as well as personalized accounts for effortless order management and tracking.

By Jennifer Clements
Gallop Brush Co. unveils new website