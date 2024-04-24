Party with the president before The Car Wash Show™

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Before The Car Wash Show™, Preventative Automotive Maintenance Association (PAMA) members can kickstart their iFlex experience at the PAMA President’s Reception: The Underground, sponsored by Service Champ.

Attendees can have dinner and drinks with live music at Nashville’s on the roof of The Underground overlooking Broadway St.

This event is for PAMA members only and requires a separate registration.

As noted on www.aoca.org, the reception is “dedicated to fostering real industry connections and creating a positive atmosphere to kick off this year’s iFlex.

The PAMA President’s Reception will go from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Nashville Underground.

You can register for this event and all of The Car Wash Show™ events here.