 Mark Your Calendars: NRCC, Oct. 2-4, 2023

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Early bird pricing for the 32nd annual NRCC is available until Sept. 15, 2023.

By PCD Staff

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC) returns to Atlantic City, Oct. 2-4, 2023, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, according to the show’s website.

The NRCC is an alliance of volunteers from five carwash associations: the Connecticut Carwash Association (CCA), New England Carwash Association (NECA), New York State Car Wash Association (NYSCWA), the Car Wash Operators of New Jersey (CWONJ) and the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association (MCA).

This year will be the group’s 32nd annual show.

2023 Show Highlights Include:

  •  Keynote Speaker & Award-Winning Leadership Expert Mark Denton
  •  Breakout Speaker Chris Brown, Myrrh Consulting
  •  Breakout Speaker Arthur Greeno, Chick-fil-A
  •  Welcome Reception open to all attendees
  •  Record-breaking sold-out show floor!

International award-winning leadership expert and celebrated speaker, Mark Denton, is this year’s NRCC Keynote Speaker, Oct. 3.

Denton, who has competed in countless races and sailed more than 80,000 miles across the world’s most hostile oceans, is an expert on navigating turbulent waters in life and business, according to a press release.

His keynote will draw on his 20+ years of consulting while helping some of the world’s greatest organizations reshape their cultures and improve their resilience, especially in times of disruption and change.

Denton will speak about his team’s three values while racing: safety, happiness and speed and how they relate to everyday life and business.

His message that, “Ordinary people can do extraordinary things” will resonate throughout his keynote.

Best-selling author of “Breaking Conformity” and former Chick-fil-A multi-store owner/operator Arthur Greeno will share the company’s secret sauce on just how they accomplish “Remarkable Customer Service” day in and day out, on Oct. 4, at the convention’s morning seminar and breakfast.

In addition to these two programs, the NRCC has a diverse array of education to meet the needs of all attendees.

For a complete listing of this year’s educational lineup and to register, visit nrccshow.com.

Early Bird registration is available through Sept. 15.

For additional information visit nrccshow.com or call 800-868-8590.

