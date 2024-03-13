 MCA to host networking event

Industry Events

MCA to host networking event

LANSING, Mich. — The event will feature Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications

LANSING, Mich. — The Midwest Carwash Association (MCA) announced the organization is hosting a networking event titled “Communicating about Your Car Wash.”

The event will be held April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Lansing Brewing Company in Lansing, Michigan.

Current and future members are invited to learn how the MCA can help them succeed and why communication is the key to success in the industry.

The event will feature Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications.

MCA said it has been partnering with Byrum & Fisk since 2023 to help the organization tell its stories and showcase what it means to be a car washer in the Midwest. 

Click here to register for the event.

