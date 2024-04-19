At ISTOBAL USA: booth 1335

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a press release, ISTOBAL USA announced its participation in the upcoming 2024 Car Wash Show in Nashville, Tennessee, where it will be showcasing its latest car wash solutions specially developed for the US market.

From May 13-15, visitors to booth #1335 will have the opportunity to explore ISTOBAL’s cutting-edge equipment designed to deliver high-quality vehicle wash services while boosting business revenue, stated the press release.

ISTOBAL USA will be showcasing the M’WASH PRO rollover, which has auser-focused design that combines the latest technology with the aesthetic appeal of the group’s European models and the versatility of the FLEX5 line of equipment.

The M’WASH PRO was designed specifically for the US market in response to a growing demand for versatility, higher efficiency and increased profitability.

This new design optimizes wash control and quality with its various configurations, extra options and more efficient and connected technology.

In addition, ISTOBAL will be featuring the T’BRUSH, a compact tunnel module developed for the US market that combines the best features of an in-bay automatic with the throughput of a tunnel.

This innovative solution promises an exceptional washing experience marked by quality, efficiency and versatility, doubling the coverage of traditional express equipment while simplifying operations with fewer components, catering to customer satisfaction, cost-efficiency and environmental sustainability, continued the press release.

The latest equipment released by ISTOBAL for the US market was accompanied by a strategic approach focused on addressing the specific needs of local customers and meeting industry demands.

With the US identified as a key expansion market for the group in the coming years, ISTOBAL is committed to tailoring its strategy to ensure growth and success in this region.

Ian Burton, ISTOBAL’s North American director of sales, emphasized the US’s alignment with the Group’s strategy to capitalize on market opportunities.

“The Group’s portfolio is well-balanced and rejuvenated, which enables ISTOBAL USA to stay ahead of evolving trends and position itself for continuous growth,” said Burton.

Burton also emphasized that the company remains proactive in exploring additional avenues for expansion, including opportunities in digitalization and sustainability, while adapting to local trends.

“These initiatives reflect ISTOBAL’s core values and offer promising prospects for innovation and differentiation in the market,” continued Burton.

As ISTOBAL US charts its course forward, its unwavering commitment to innovation, adaptability and excellence in the car wash industry serves as the guiding force driving its success, stated the press release.