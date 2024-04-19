 At ISTOBAL USA: booth 1335

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Industry Events

At ISTOBAL USA: booth 1335

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Be sure to check out ISTOBAL's equipment and much more while at The Car Wash Show™.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a press release, ISTOBAL USA announced its participation in the upcoming 2024 Car Wash Show in Nashville, Tennessee, where it will be showcasing its latest car wash solutions specially developed for the US market.

Related Articles

From May 13-15, visitors to booth #1335 will have the opportunity to explore ISTOBAL’s cutting-edge equipment designed to deliver high-quality vehicle wash services while boosting business revenue, stated the press release.

ISTOBAL USA will be showcasing the M’WASH PRO rollover, which has auser-focused design that combines the latest technology with the aesthetic appeal of the group’s European models and the versatility of the FLEX5 line of equipment.

The M’WASH PRO was designed specifically for the US market in response to a growing demand for versatility, higher efficiency and increased profitability.

This new design optimizes wash control and quality with its various configurations, extra options and more efficient and connected technology.

In addition, ISTOBAL will be featuring the T’BRUSH, a compact tunnel module developed for the US market that combines the best features of an in-bay automatic with the throughput of a tunnel.

This innovative solution promises an exceptional washing experience marked by quality, efficiency and versatility, doubling the coverage of traditional express equipment while simplifying operations with fewer components, catering to customer satisfaction, cost-efficiency and environmental sustainability, continued the press release.

The latest equipment released by ISTOBAL for the US market was accompanied by a strategic approach focused on addressing the specific needs of local customers and meeting industry demands.

With the US identified as a key expansion market for the group in the coming years, ISTOBAL is committed to tailoring its strategy to ensure growth and success in this region.

Ian Burton, ISTOBAL’s North American director of sales, emphasized the US’s alignment with the Group’s strategy to capitalize on market opportunities.

“The Group’s portfolio is well-balanced and rejuvenated, which enables ISTOBAL USA to stay ahead of evolving trends and position itself for continuous growth,” said Burton.

Burton also emphasized that the company remains proactive in exploring additional avenues for expansion, including opportunities in digitalization and sustainability, while adapting to local trends.

“These initiatives reflect ISTOBAL’s core values and offer promising prospects for innovation and differentiation in the market,” continued Burton.

As ISTOBAL US charts its course forward, its unwavering commitment to innovation, adaptability and excellence in the car wash industry serves as the guiding force driving its success, stated the press release.

You May Also Like

open for business sign
Industry Events

ICA President Justin Alford speaks at CWONJ fall meeting

UNION, N.J. — Alford, whose grandfather started in the industry in 1951, owns nine Benny’s carwashes in the Baton Rouge market with his father Ben and brother Jason.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:
Car Wash Operators of New Jersey

UNION, N.J. — The Car Wash Operators of New Jersey’s (CWONJ) Fall Membership Meeting, Nov. 8, at Suburban Golf Club featured Justin Alford, International Carwash Association (ICA) president and Benny’s Car Wash co-owner.

Alford, a third-generation carwasher who hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, made the trip with his wife Juliet and daughter Helen, a fourth-generation carwasher, to speak at the annual meeting attended by 60.

Read Full Article

More Industry Events Posts
Emmitt Smith to keynote 2024 SCWA Convention

AUSTIN, Texas — Smith will offer an inspiring perspective on how the principles of his success in sports have ignited his success in business and in life.

By PCD Staff
BendPak to showcase equipment in 4 SEMA Show booths

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. — The company is planning to introduce at least half a dozen new products at the show, including boat lifts, EV lifts, personal air coolers and more.

By PCD Staff
33rd NRCC breaks records

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The event surpassed its 2022 booth count with 386 exhibits and beat its highest attendee number set in 2019.

By PCD Staff
Q&A with NRCC’s Bob Rossini

The chairman of the 2023 event discusses the show.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

NRCC 2023 exhibitor list and floor plan

Here’s who will be exhibiting at the event and where attendees can find them.

By PCD Staff
NRCC 2023 Schedule of Events

All the Northeast Regional Carwash Convention’s educational and social events taking place at the Atlantic City Convention Center Oct. 2-4.

By PCD Staff
33rd annual NRCC bound to be the best

This year’s show boasts a record-breaking sold-out trade show floor, thought-provoking speakers to get you motivated to improve your business, networking and educational events included for all guests, giveaways and much more.

By Rich DiPaolo
ISTOBAL to attend 2023 NACS Show with latest rollover

ATLANTA — The company will showcase its high-end rollover that allows a flexible configuration for program customization, extra options and more efficient and connected technology.

By PCD Staff