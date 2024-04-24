 Check out Nashville’s premiere carwash sites

Check out Nashville’s premiere carwash sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Let The Car Wash Show™ festivities begin on Sunday, May 12, before The Car Wash Show™ even starts.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:
Tour Nashville carwashes before The Car Wash Show 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Car Wash Show™ officially begins on Monday, May 13, but that doesn’t mean attendees have to wait until then to explore the Nashville carwash scene.

On Sunday, May 12, explore some premiere carwash sites during the Western Carwash Association’s (WCA) Destination Music City! Carwash Tour Nashville, sponsored by the Southeastern Car Wash Association.

During this bus tour, attendees will visit three top carwashes in the Nashville area with a stop for lunch at Martin’s BBQ.

The tour is for WCA members only and requires a separate registration.

The tour will go from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and busses will leave from a hotel near the convention center.

Specific hotel details will be announced closer to the show.

You can register for this event and all of The Car Wash Show™ events here.

