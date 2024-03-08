 AMSOIL Introduces OE 0W-40 100% Synthetic Motor Oil

Automotive

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
AMSOIL has added a new 0W-40 viscosity to its line of OE 100% synthetic motor oil to better meet the emerging demands of advanced automotive technology, the company announced in a press release.

The new OE 0W-40 is primarily for newer RAM HD trucks equipped with the 6.4-liter Hemi engine, AMSOIL noted.

AMSOIL OE 100% synthetic motor oil is specifically designed to deliver maximum wear protection, fuel economy and emissions control for the longer drain intervals recommended by OE manufacturers, according to the company.

The motor oil is licensed by the American Petroleum Institute to meet and exceed the requirements commonly found in owner’s manuals.

AMSOIL OE 100% synthetic motor oil also is friendly toward modern emissions-control systems to promote proper operation of catalytic converters for optimum service life and low exhaust emissions, according to AMSOIL.  

Low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI) is a common issue found in today’s advanced engines and is much more destructive than typical pre-ignition.

OE 100% synthetic motor oil achieved 100% protection against LSPI, based on testing required by the GM dexos 1 Gen 2 specification. 

The motor oil provides 47% more wear protection than required by the GM dexos 1 Gen 2 specification, based on independent testing cited by AMSOIL.

“AMSOIL OE 100% synthetic motor oil has a 100% synthetic, pure chemical structure engineered to remove harmful contaminants and provide long-lasting engine protection and performance,” AMSOIL said in the release. “It features an advanced detergent and dispersant additive package designed to protect against sludge and deposits to deliver maximum engine cleanliness.”

AMSOIL OE 100% synthetic motor oil is available in the following viscosities: 0W-16, 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30, 10W-30 and 0W-40. 

Automotive

ADD Group honored with awards from Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco

The group received two important recognitions regarding Marketing Excellence and Outstanding achievements such as Innovation, Product Launch and Supply Chain.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:

ADD Group announced that the company has been honored with two high-class prizes: the Best Marketing Excellence from Advance Auto Parts and the APC Overdrive from ACDelco.

The Best Marketing Excellence highlights the company’s exceptional marketing services and support that have significantly contributed to its growth and success in 2023. The APC Overdrive recognizes ADD Group’s outstanding achievement across global Supply Chain, Sustainability, Innovation, Product Launch, among others, the company stated.

Read Full Article

