Lucas Oil announces executive promotions

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Products recently announced in a press release the promotion of Morgan Lucas to chief executive officer and Katie Lucas to president.

Morgan has served as the company’s president since May 2020 and prior to that, he was senior vice president of sales.

Katie previously served as vice president of strategy and philanthropy before stepping into the chief administrative officer role in 2022.

Lucas Oil founders Forrest and Charlotte Lucas expressed their excitement and support for the promotions: “Morgan and Katie are dedicated to this company, both growing into exemplary leaders. Katie has shown a tenacious work ethic and passion for Lucas Oil, and Morgan has proven his leadership by taking strategic steps to secure and drive long-term success for the company. We are thrilled to see them take control and continue what we started.”

As CEO, Morgan is responsible for the strategic direction and vision of Lucas Oil, as well as providing financial and operational leadership for the company. Morgan was honored as one of Indiana Business Journal’s Forty under 40 in 2023 and was selected as a finalist in the 2022 Indy’s Best and Brightest in the Media, Entertainment and Sports category.

“These are exciting times for our company, and I am honored to be named CEO as we evolve our brand and vision for Lucas Oil,” said Morgan Lucas, CEO of Lucas Oil Products. “I want to ensure we remain committed to our core line of products – and our amazing customers who have trusted us to protect and prolong their most valued assets – while also creating growth opportunities in new markets. We have already begun making bold moves throughout our organization, including key additions to our exceptional team of professionals. We are in a great place, and I am very proud of everyone’s hard work as we continue our focus on the future of the company.”

In Katie’s role as president of Lucas Oil, she will manage the day-to-day operations and ensure all functional departments are working closely to support the strategic goals of the company. Katie will also continue to lead all of Lucas Oil’s philanthropic and community engagement endeavors.

In 2023, Katie was named Indy’s Best and Brightest by Junior Achievement of Central Indiana and in 2022, she was selected as one of Indianapolis Top Forty Under 40 List of Outstanding Young Professionals.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named president of Lucas Oil. We will continue to elevate the Lucas brand while staying true to our heritage. I am immensely proud to say we are a family-led, American-manufactured and community-focused company,” said Katie. “Our focus is to always deliver superior products with a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and to unequivocally do the right thing, the right way, for the right reason. Morgan and I are truly humbled to be entrusted to carry on the family legacy.”