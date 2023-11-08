 PRT Launches 32 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

PRT Launches 32 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage, and come to expand the PRT brand portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

By PCD Staff

PRT is continuously expanding the portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers for complete strut assemblies in the world, announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups.

The launch included important models on the national scenario such as Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Kia Forte, in addition to brand new applications such as the Nissan Leaf and Jeep Cherokee 2021, among others.

PRT products are produced under strict OE quality processes required by the main automakers. “These new applications represent our continuous development [and] commitment to the North American Aftermarket. As an OEM supplier, PRT consistently strives to offer the best solutions with the same level of quality found in the OE market,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT. “All new items are in stock and ready to ship!”

More information about the PRT products can be consulted through customer service, by calling 1-770-238-1611, through their website, www.PRTAutoParts.com, or by following their social networks, @PRTAutoParts.

