 Transtar Holding Co. acquires Arch Auto Parts

Automotive

Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas, will become part of Transtar's NexaMotion Group.

By PCD Staff
Transtar Holding Company announced it has acquired Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas.

Arch will become part of NexaMotion Group (NMG), a family of automotive aftermarket businesses under Transtar Holding Company.

Arch was represented by Schwartz Advisors, and the terms were not disclosed.

“Arch Auto Parts aligns perfectly with our strategic goals and marks the largest acquisition for Transtar Holding Company in general automotive repair parts distribution, which exemplifies our commitment to growth in this segment,” Transtar Holding Company President and CEO Neil Sethi said. “I am incredibly proud to welcome Arch under the NexaMotion Group umbrella. We are excited to partner with the entire Arch team and look forward to accelerating our growth plans.”

Following the acquisition, Arch Auto Parts and its team members will operate as a business unit of NexaMotion Group.

Arch Auto Parts owner and CEO Chris Bodh will join the executive leadership team as group president of general repair businesses.

Through this combination, Arch will be positioned to rapidly accelerate the growth of its products, services and locations, Transtar said.

“This is a great opportunity for Arch to join NexaMotion Group,” said Bodh. “Having their support and partnership gives us a major advantage to do more for our team members, customers and suppliers, and we’re excited to be part of a great company that shares our values and culture.”

