ADD Group is presenting various product lines at AM Shanghai 2023  - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ADD Group is presenting various product lines at AM Shanghai 2023 

The group will be exhibiting a full line of shocks, struts, and complete strut assemblies, besides air shocks, strut mounts, motor mounts and engine sealing parts.

By PCD Staff

ADD Group, one of the largest manufacturers of shocks, struts and complete strut assemblies in the world, will be exhibiting innovations and various product lines at HALL 3 Booth 3N35 in the Automechanika Shanghai 2023.

The company will be exhibiting a vast portfolio with coverage is available for the latest and mainstream models around the world including passenger cars, SUVs, pickups, light trucks, commercial and heavy-duty vehicles.

Some of the launches apply to 2022 and 2023 models and the main highlights are the new complete strut assemblies and air shocks for EV applications.

“We are glad to present these new applications for electric vehicles and various innovations to our clients at Automechanika Shanghai 2023. As an OE supplier, we are continually investing in research and development, which allows us to bring the latest innovations to the Aftermarket”, explained Bruno Bello, director of marketing at ADD.

More information about the ADD products can be consulted through the company’s customer relationship service by calling +86 576-8721-0118 or through its group website www.addchina.com.

