PRT introduces 22 new Complete Strut Assemblies products - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

PRT introduces 22 new Complete Strut Assemblies products

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represents more than 12 million vehicles in new coverage.

By PCD Staff

BUFORD, Ga. — According to a company press release, the new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represents more than 12 million vehicles in new coverage. 

PRT is continuously expanding the portfolio of Complete Strut Assemblies in the North American Aftermarket.

A brand of the ADD Group, which is one of the largest manufacturers of Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, announces the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups, added the press release.

The launches include important models in the national scenario such as Honda Civic, Jeep Cherokee and Toyota Highlander, in addition to brand new applications such as the Subaru Forester 2021, the Toyota Corolla 2021, and the Honda Accord Hybrid 2021, among others. 

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers.

“As an OE supplier, our company is always focused on the continuous development of new products that stay ahead in Aftermarket technology. These new additions not only expand our product coverage but also strengthen our presence in the North American Aftermarket. The new items are in stock and ready to ship,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT. 

More information about the PRT products can be consulted through the company’s customer relationship service by calling 1-770-238-1611 or www.prtautoparts.com, also follow us in our social networks @prtautoparts.

