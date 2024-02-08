Valvoline to advertise Restore & Protect motor oil during Feb. 11 big game

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Valvoline Global announces plans to showcase its latest product, Restore & Protect, during a 30-second commercial during pre-game coverage of The Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Tune in to the pre-game show between 5-5:30 p.m. EST to see the powerful 30-second commercial.

Earlier this month, Valvoline Global announced the global launch of its premium full synthetic motor oil, Restore & Protect, which removes up to 100% of engine-killing deposits with continuous use, restoring engines to run like factory clean while protecting against future damage*, according to the company.

This latest addition to the Valvoline product portfolio is a paradigm shift in motor oil performance and challenges traditional thinking about the category.

With a history steeped in trust and innovation, Valvoline has consistently been at the forefront of the automotive lubricant category.

Restore & Protect, with its revolutionary technology and unparalleled benefits, marks another milestone in a legacy of firsts that spans more than 150 years.

*Disclaimer: Up to 100% piston deposit removal when used as directed for four or more consecutive oil changes at standard maintenance intervals. Based on adapted sequence IIIH testing.