 U.S. veterans working in the professional carwash industry

People

Honoring carwash vets

In this issue, we salute several carwash professionals who also served in the military.

By Rich DiPaolo
Each year on Nov. 11, our country reflects and honors its military men and women during the federal holiday known as Veterans Day. Veterans Day is dedicated to honoring and expressing gratitude to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The holiday is held each year on Nov. 11 because this date recognizes the Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, which was the formal agreement that marked the official end of World War I.

According to uso.org, more than 19.5 million heroes have served in the U.S. military.

Veterans have made significant personal sacrifices to serve their country, including putting their lives on the line to defend the nation and protect its values and freedoms. And, honoring these brave men and women is a way to recognize their commitment and dedication.

Veterans Day is a way for the public to show appreciation for the courage and commitment of veterans and serves as a unifying force for the country. It brings people of different backgrounds and beliefs together to acknowledge the service of veterans and the shared values of patriotism and love for one’s country.

Veterans Day often includes efforts to support and assist veterans in various ways, such as through veteran-focused events, parades and charity initiatives. It can help raise funds for veterans’ organizations and programs.

In the carwash industry specifically, Grace for Vets is an organization that was founded in 2004 and has continued to evolve ever since. Its goal is to provide free carwashes to all veterans and service personnel on this special day. According to graceforvets.org, over 3 million cars have been washed for free annually on Veterans Day since this program was founded.

Overall, Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the contributions of veterans, express appreciation for their service and ensure that their sacrifices are not forgotten. It is a day to celebrate and pay tribute to the men and women who have served in the U.S. military and to recognize the importance of their role in the nation’s history and security.

In this issue’s special section, we recognize and honor several veterans who also currently work in the professional carwashing industry. Please join us this month in recognizing and showing appreciation for these special men and women across this great nation. 

