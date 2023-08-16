 Call for Nominees for Inaugural Veterans in Carwashing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
People

Call for Nominees for Inaugural Veterans in Carwashing

We are looking for candidates who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. armed forces and are working in the carwashing and/or detailing industries.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Professional Carwashing & Detailing and Babcox Media are looking for U.S. military veterans working in the professional carwashing industry who are driving results.

Related Articles

Our Veterans in Carwashing program has been created to highlight today’s top carwash professionals leading the charge from the boardroom to the site level.

Our carwash veteran honorees will be profiled in the November 2023 edition of Professional Carwashing & Detailing and on Carwash.com, where we’ll showcase the many accomplishments of these hard-working men and women.

Our honorees will include veterans who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. armed forces and are working in the carwashing industry — from CEOs to attendants.

We want to honor those who make a difference through innovation, business acumen or serving as a role model in the professional carwash industry.

Are you one of those men or women?

Nominate yourself!

If you know someone who fits our criteria, nominate them below.

Deadline to enter: September 29, 2023

Nominate a Veteran Today!

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Express Wash Concepts appoints chief development officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Van Bremen brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-performance teams and developing data-driven strategies across multiple industries.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release the appointment of Craig Van Bremen as the company’s chief development officer (CDO).

For the past five years, Van Bremen served as vice president of development and acquisitions for Green Clean Express Auto Wash, the company’s Virginia and North Carolina-based express tunnel carwash brand.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Turbo Tint’s Greg Goodman named IFA Franchisee of the Year

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Goodman has been a franchise owner in the Moran Family of Brands system for more than 25 years.

By PCD Staff
BendPak Announces Death of Gary Henthorn

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Son of BendPak founders established Dannmar, MaxJax and Garage Equipment Supply.

By PCD Staff
D&S hires Bill Linzy as national truck and fleet wash sales manager

High Ridge, Mo. — As national truck & fleet sales manager, Linzy will focus on client acquisition for the company’s IQ MAX large vehicle wash system.

By PCD Staff
Djouma Barry joins ZIPS Car Wash as COO

PLANO, Texas — Barry will apply his expertise from experience with growing retailers such as Target, Gap Inc. and Lululemon to manage ZIPS’ large P&L portfolio.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

ZIPS offers free Memorial Day washes for veterans, active military personnel

PLANO, Texas — Free Works & Wow carwashes will be given with a Military ID on May 29, 2023.

By PCD Staff
American flags, memorial day, veterans, flag
Boise boasts youngest certified detailer

BOISE, Idaho — The 11-year-old has earned a professional certification in automotive detailing from the International Detailing Association.

By PCD Staff
Amplify grows capital advisory leadership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Paul Sigfusson brings 15 years of investment banking, capital markets and private equity investing experience to the team.

By PCD Staff
Leading women in carwashing: Brenda Jane Johnstone

Johnstone is the publisher/national sales manager, Convenience & Carwash Canada/Women in Carwash™.

By Melissa Pirkey