Call for Nominees for Inaugural Veterans in Carwashing

Professional Carwashing & Detailing and Babcox Media are looking for U.S. military veterans working in the professional carwashing industry who are driving results.

Our Veterans in Carwashing program has been created to highlight today’s top carwash professionals leading the charge from the boardroom to the site level.

Our carwash veteran honorees will be profiled in the November 2023 edition of Professional Carwashing & Detailing and on Carwash.com, where we’ll showcase the many accomplishments of these hard-working men and women.

Our honorees will include veterans who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. armed forces and are working in the carwashing industry — from CEOs to attendants.

We want to honor those who make a difference through innovation, business acumen or serving as a role model in the professional carwash industry.

Are you one of those men or women?

Nominate yourself!

If you know someone who fits our criteria, nominate them below.

Deadline to enter: September 29, 2023