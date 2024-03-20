 Wash Talk Ep. 192: Giving back with Cars For Kids' CEO Colin Weatherwax

Wash Talk Ep. 192: Giving back with Cars For Kids’ CEO Colin Weatherwax

Colin Weatherwax of Cars For Kids discusses the non-profit's growth and how the carwash community can contribute to its impactful work.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Colin Weatherwax, CEO of Cars For Kids,

In this Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast episode, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Colin Weatherwax, CEO of Cars For Kids. In this episode, Weatherwax shares his journey with Cars For Kids, from its inception to its growth as a notable non-profit organization. We delve into Weatherwax’s motivations behind establishing and growing his career with this non-profit organization, exploring memorable moments and impactful projects along the way.

Furthermore, Weatherwax discusses avenues for carwash owners, operators and customers to actively participate and contribute to the meaningful work of Cars For Kids. Tune in for insightful advice on partnering with and donating to reputable non-profit organizations, like Cars For Kids, as we uncover ways to make a difference while keeping those wheels shining bright.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

