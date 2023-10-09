Express Wash Concepts hires Pamela Casto as VP, operations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release that Central Ohio business executive Pamela Casto has joined the company as the vice president of operations.

In this role, Casto will oversee field operations and execute EWC’s vision and mission strategy, which currently includes more than 90 award-winning express carwash locations across six states.

Casto joins EWC following 13 years at Cheryl’s Cookies, a subsidiary of 1-800-Flowers.com, where she excelled as the retail division’s director of operations for more than a decade before transitioning to serve as the operations director in the custom and logo division.

“Pamela’s proven performance optimization, mentoring and analysis expertise will help steer our dedicated team toward continued operations excellence at such a pivotal time in our growth cycle,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer. “We look forward to her strategic directive and know she will be instrumental in helping us surpass our future performance and growth goals.”

Casto brings more than 13 years of strategic leadership, analytics and innovation experience from Cheryl’s Cookies.

Throughout her leadership tenure in both retail and business-to-business (B2B) divisions, Casto successfully developed, implemented and refined operational, sales and payroll initiatives leading to a measurable increase in revenue, and overall customer service and satisfaction.

“EWC’s remarkable growth over a relatively short amount of time has undoubtedly enabled the company to emerge as an express carwash industry leader,” said Casto. “I look forward to taking EWC’s existing operations infrastructure and drawing upon my background to help the team execute at a higher level,” said Casto.

Casto earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration operations management from the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University.