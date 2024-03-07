 Bill Martin honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

BOISE, Idaho and FORT WORTH, Texas — The Metro Express Car Wash founder and CEO was presented the award by the Southwest Car Wash Association.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
BOISE, Idaho and FORT WORTH, Texas — The Southwest Car Wash Association has awarded Bill Martin, the founder and CEO of Metro Express Car Wash, its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, the association announced in a press release.

This honor was bestowed upon Martin at the association’s annual convention in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 28, 2024, recognizing his 50 years of unparalleled dedication and innovation in the carwash industry.

“Bill Martin’s influence in the carwash industry is immeasurable,” said Chuck Space, executive director of the Southwest Car Wash Association. “His dedication to excellence, innovation and mentorship has not only advanced Metro Express Car Wash, but has elevated the entire sector. This Lifetime Achievement Award is a fitting recognition of his profound impact and legacy.”

Reflecting on the award, Martin stated, “Receiving this honor truly touches my heart. It’s not just a reflection of my own journey, but a celebration of the incredible friendships and collaborations that have enriched this path. Together with some of the finest individuals I’ve had the privilege to call friends, we’ve dedicated ourselves to not only advancing the carwash industry but also ensuring it stands as a testament to integrity, innovation and community. Our collective efforts have helped shape an industry that not only looks after its people but also provides a meaningful and prosperous livelihood for both employees and owners alike. This award symbolizes the spirit of unity and hard work that has been the cornerstone of our success.”

Derek Martin, COO of Metro Express Car Wash and Martin’s son, added, “My father’s career is a testament to his belief in hard work, innovation and people. Watching him lead with integrity, passion and a deep commitment to those around him has been an incredible lesson in leadership. This honor from the Southwest Car Wash Association is a proud moment for our family and for everyone who’s been part of this journey with him.”

“Seeing my dad receive this Lifetime Achievement Award is incredibly moving,” said Meika Curtis, chief of staff at Metro Express Car Wash and Martin’s daughter. “His unwavering commitment to excellence and his visionary approach have not only shaped our family’s business but have also left an indelible mark on the car wash industry. His legacy is one of leadership, innovation and a deep-seated belief in the power of community.”

The team at Metro Express shared some of Martin’s journey in the carwash sector, which began in 1974:

Known for his integrity, generosity and mentorship, Martin has cultivated lifelong friendships within the carwash community and beyond. His influence has played a significant role in shaping the industry into what it is today.

Over the decades, Bill Martin has been a driving force behind the evolution of the industry, having bought, developed and sold numerous carwashes, leading up to his most recent success, Metro Express Car Wash. His visionary leadership has set new standards for customer service and operational excellence, significantly enhancing customer engagement, employee safety and satisfaction.

Metro Express Car Wash represents the culmination of Martin’s extensive experience and his commitment to pushing the boundaries of the carwash industry. Under his guidance, the brand has flourished, setting benchmarks for quality, innovation and service that have become the industry standard.

Martin’s contributions go beyond business achievements. He has served as a mentor to countless individuals within the industry, sharing his knowledge and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and excellence. His commitment to consistent training and development has empowered employees and promoted a work environment that prioritizes safety, satisfaction and professional growth.

As we celebrate this significant milestone, we also acknowledge 2024 as marking half a century of Bill Martin’s visionary leadership, which has profoundly impacted the car washing world. His legacy is one of relentless innovation, commitment to quality and a deep understanding of the value of community and mentorship in achieving business success.

